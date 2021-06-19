Wildfire season is now in Northern California. Here’s how to be prepared

With hot, dry days and a record-breaking drought plaguing much of the state, the risk of wildfires to Northern California is clear and present.

Last year’s fire season shattered records, burning over 4 million acres of land across the state. As California prepares for another long summer, now is the time to take precautionary measures in case of evacuation orders.

Cal Fire has a comprehensive guide for how Californians can prepare and protect themselves against wildfires. Here’s what experts say you should do to protect yourself and your family:

Create a wildfire action plan

Ahead of wildfire season, make sure you and your family have a plan of action in case of evacuation. Cal Fire recommends that such a plan should include a designated emergency meeting spot and an out-of-area point of contact that all household members can call if they get separated.

Plan several escape routes out of your neighborhood or city and practice them. Plan how to transport any pets or livestock.

Cal Fire recommends that all households have a fire extinguisher on hand, and all members of a household should know how to use it. All members of a household should also know how to shut off gas, electricity and water in case of an emergency.

Put together an emergency kit

Each person in your household should prepare an emergency supply kit to be used in the event of an evacuation.

Some items Cal Fire recommends for an emergency supply kit include:

▪ Face masks

▪ Three-day supply of non-perishable food and at least three gallons of water per person

▪ Maps, with potential evacuation routes marked

▪ Change of clothing

▪ Any necessary medications

▪ Copies of important documents

▪ First-aid kit

▪ Flashlight and battery-powered radio

▪ If you have a pet, don’t forget pet food and water

If time allows, also take transportable valuables, family photos and necessary chargers.

Cal Fire recommends sleeping with a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight within reach, in case of sudden evacuation during the night.

Subscribe to all alerts

Wireless Emergency Alerts and the Emergency Alert System come from federal, state and local governments, and require minimal sign-up. These alerts will come to your phone, so be sure to keep your phone near you during times of high fire risk.

You can also sign up for alerts from Cal Fire. This will send you a text message if there is a wildfire near your zip code.

Some communities have additional alert systems. Follow your local fire department on social media for information on local fires and evacuation systems in place.

Remember, you do not need an evacuation alert to leave your house. If you feel unsafe, you should evacuate even if your area is not under a mandatory evacuation order.

Prepare your home

If you need to evacuate, there are certain ways that you can protect your home. Only take these measures if time permits — if you are under an immediate evacuation order, prioritize getting you and your family out safely.

If you have time, shut all the windows and doors to the house, but leave them unlocked. Remove flammable window shades and curtains and move flammable furniture to the center of the room. Shut off your gas and air conditioning.

Move all flammable items from outside the house indoors. Turn off propane tanks, and if you have a propane barbecue move it away from the house. If possible, place a ladder outside your house and hook up any hoses to water spigots for use by firefighters. Do not leave water running, as this will affect water pressure necessary to fight the fire.

When you leave, keep all lights on to help firefighters locate your home

Know how to evacuate quickly — and don’t forget your pets!

When you prepare to evacuate, cover up to protect yourself against heat and flames. Wear long pants and long sleeves, and bring face protection and goggles or glasses. Cotton is the preferred material to wear, according to Cal Fire.

Before you leave, make sure all members of your household are accounted for. This includes your pets! If you have a pet, make sure you have included pet food in your emergency kit.

If time permits, check on your neighbors to make sure they are evacuating as well.

Once evacuated, continue to monitor all announcements and law enforcement directives. Do not attempt to return to your home until authorities permit it.