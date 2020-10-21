Creek Fire update, Oct. 21: Firefighters inch closer to full containment

The Creek Fire did not grow overnight, and containment remained the same from Tuesday.

The Sequoia National Forest’s fire incident information website listed the fire at 352,339 and 61% contained.

Containment is mostly in the fire’s southern boundary. The fire remains active in the north and easterly directions of the North Zone.

The National Forest announced that the Incident Management Team 1 assigned to the Creek Fire took over control of the fire this week and was no longer in a unified command post with Cal Fire. In the past two weeks, crews have taken 610,000 feet of hose off the fire as it winds down. Full containment is expected on Oct. 31.

A slight chance of showers is predicted for the Creek Fire region on Saturday, but hotter than average temperatures were forecast for Wednesday.

SQF Complex Fire

Like the Creek Fire, the Sequoia Complex Fire did not change overnight. It remained at 168,595 acres burned, and 73% contained.

As fire crews close in on full containment, they are taking inventory of any equipment that has been used in the fire.

The SQF Complex comprises the Castle and Shotgun fires, which have together burned areas in Tulare, Kern, and Inyo counties.

Mandatory evacuations continue for Alpine Village, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp, Redwood Drive, and Sequoia Crest.

Voluntary evacuation warnings are still in place for Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Ponderosa, Doyle Springs, Blue Ridge Drive between Balch Park Road and the Gate at Grouse Valley, Bear Creek Road from Rancheria Fire Control Road to the address of 44853 Bear Creek Road, Mineral King, Silver City and Balch Park Road from the intersection of Blue Ridge Drive to Battle Mountain Monument.

Full containment of the fire is expected on Nov. 1.