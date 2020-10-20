Creek Fire update: Fresno County evacuations lifted; hot weather expected; 2,000+ acres added

The Creek Fire has grown to 352,339 acres and remained at 61% containment, according to an update Tuesday morning.

The fire grew by more than 2,000 acres from Monday into Tuesday morning. Fire activity in the South Zone remained as hot spots, but they did not pose a significant risk.

In the North Zone, “heavy mop-up” is still occurring around Central Camp, according to the National Forest Service.

Fire crews were expecting high temperatures into the day, which were above average for this time of the year.

The number of fire personnel has decreased in previous weeks to 944. Fire officials monitored crews for symptoms that appeared like COVID-19, but none of the firefighters have tested positive, the forest service said.

Containment of the Creek Fire is still expected for Halloween.

Fresno County evacuations lifted

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that “all zones in Fresno County once impacted by the Creek Fire are no longer under any evacuation notices.”

The notice was effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday. A map of the fire zones shows mostly green, meaning lifted evacuations.

SQF Complex Fire

The Sequoia Complex Fire grew only by a few hundred acres, reaching 168,595 acres by Tuesday. It is 73% contained.

On Monday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office listed several areas that were reduced from evacuation warnings. The forest service reported that the South Fork area was open to residents as of Tuesday.

Most of the Camp Nelson area has their power restored, but 382 customers remained in the dark early Tuesday.

Areas that are still experiencing mandatory evacuations: Alpine Village, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp, Redwood Drive, and Sequoia Crest.

Voluntary evacuation warnings: Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Ponderosa, Doyle Springs, Blue Ridge Drive between Balch Park Road and the Gate at Grouse Valley, Bear Creek Road from Rancheria Fire Control Road to the address of 44853 Bear Creek Road, Mineral King, Silver City, Balch Park Road from the intersection of Blue Ridge Drive to Battle Mountain Monument.