Creek Fire update, Oct. 19: Creek, SQF Complex see slight growth, containment increasing

The Creek Fire has grown to 350,331 acres and was 61% contained on Monday, according to the latest update.

The National Forest Service reported there was no major fire growth in the north zone on Sunday, likely contributing to the single-digit increase in containment along the fire boundary. The south zone also saw little progress, the forest service reported.

In the north, the fire is being monitored by air and infrared heat flights due to safety and access issues present in the high mountain areas.

The majority of the fire growth from Sunday night into Monday was in the Edison Lake area. Fire personnel reported that the fire has continued surface spread as well as in smoldering conditions.

The north zone has dry fuels with potential to flare up if they are exposed to winds.

Full containment of the fire, the largest singlle incident in California history, is still expected Oct. 31. There have been 856 structures destroyed in the Creek Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SQF Complex Fire

The SQF Complex Fire was 72% contained and had grown to 168,470 acres as of Monday.

The National Forest Service announced that the south Fork area is now open to residents and some mandatory evacuation orders had been lifted. Some warnings are still in place, however.

Areas still under mandatory evacuations include Alpine Village, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp, Redwood Drive and Sequoia Crest. Areas of voluntary evacuation are Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Ponderosa and Doyle Springs.

The weather for Monday was expected to be 3 degrees cooler than Sunday. Smoke will still cover the area.

A storm system is being monitored for the coming weekend.

The SQF Complex Fire, caused by lightning strikes Aug. 19, has destroyed 228 structures and full containment is expected Nov. 1.