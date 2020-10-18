Creek Fire update, Oct. 18: Dry winds fueling fire as firefighters scout for flare-ups

The Creek Fire grew to 348,085 acres burned overnight with 60% containment.

Hot and dry conditions weather, coupled with light breezes, fueled the blaze and complicated firefighting efforts, according to fire officials.

Smoke was expected to increase throughout the area, affecting visibility and air quality.

In the South Zone, the wildfire continued to burn to the northeast with moderate growth near Junction Bluffs in the area of the San Joaquin River and grew north on the peninsula east of Edison Lake.

On Sunday, crews were developing plans and patrolling from Florence Lake to the North/South Zone break near Redinger Lake.

In the North Zone, the critical fire conditions raised concerns that spot fire or new flames could flare-up.

The cause of the Creek Fire, which started Sept. 4, remains under investigation. The estimated date of full containment remains Oct. 31, 2020.

SQF Complex Fire update

The SQF Complex Fire burning in Tulare County remained at 72% containment. A total of 69,297 acres have burned after increasing by 1,202 acres overnight.

The county has been added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, which provides individual assistance programs and resources for those impacted by the wildfire, which started Aug. 19 and was started by lightning.

Fire officials said the wildfire would continue to grow to the north in actively burning areas on Sunday in areas of significant tree mortality. Fuel models vary with elevation, and some have limited fire history – the 2002 McNally Fire burn scar, 2017 Pier Fire burn scar, and 2017 Schaefer Fire burn scar all contain mixtures of grasses and brush that contribute to the spread of the fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain for Alpine Village, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp, Redwood Drive, and Sequoia Crest.

Voluntary evacuation warnings are in effect for Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Ponderosa, Doyle Springs, Blue Ridge Drive between Balch Park Road and the Gate at Grouse Valley, Bear Creek Road from Rancheria Fire Control Road to the address of 44853 Bear Creek Road, Mineral King, Silver City and Balch Park Road from the intersection of Blue Ridge Drive to Battle Mountain Monument.