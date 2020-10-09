Creek Fire updates: Boats must be removed from Huntington Lake; no weekend rain forecast

Containment of the Creek Fire holds steady as the fire burns for its 34th day in Sierra National Forest northeast of Fresno.

It grew by slightly more than 1,000 acres on Thursday night. As of Friday morning, the wildfire had burned 331,966 acres. Containment remained at 49%, according to Cal Fire.

Officials are continuing to allow access (with permits) into areas of fire for property retrieval and winterization of cabins. Southern California Edison has requested all boats be removed from Huntington Lake in order to lower water levels. Owners need to retrieve their boats by Oct. 15.

Roadblock access to Huntington Lake Boat Launch will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov.

▪ To the south, the SQF Complex Fire, what was the Castle and Shotgun fires near Sequoia National Park, has been burning since Aug. 19. As of Friday morning it has burned 164,993 acres and was 65% contained. Total containment is expected Nov. 1.

Short-term visits are being allowed for property owners in the Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive communities on Saturday and Sunday.

Cedar Slope residents will have access 10 a.m. to 2 p .m. Saturday.

Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive will have access 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check-in will take place at the Local Assistance Center at 1055 W. Henderson in Porterville. Property owners will be escorted in and out of the area. Full information can be found at www.TulareCounty.ca.gov.

▪ The Bullfrog Fire continues to burn east of Shaver Lake near Courtright Reservoir with little change. It has scorched 1,185 acres and is 50% contained, according to the site InciWeb.

PG&E talks about removing hazardous trees

In response to a question from The Bee, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokesman Denny Boyles said the company is only doing vegetation management needed for safety because of the Creek Fire.

Boyles said PG&E has found more than 24,000 hazard trees just near its power lines from the fire.

“Along with every other agency responding to the fire, we send inspectors to identify hazard trees that have been so damaged by the fire that they present a threat to safety,” Boyles said. “The trees have been so damaged that they can fall at any time and present a threat to people or in our case electric lines. State law requires us to remove those trees.

“We do understand the connection our customers feel to the trees on their property, especially in a forest area. We’ve been meeting with property owners whenever possible to explain the condition of their trees.

“In terms of leaving debris behind, whenever we can we chip anything below four inches. Everything else we leave on the property. The leftover lumber has value and belongs to property owners.”

One Creek Fire spokesperson referred The Bee’s questions about PG&E tree felling to PG&E, and another said he didn’t have any information about this.

Air quality improves. but no rain, more heat expected into next week

The National Weather Service updated earlier predictions and now says no significant weather is expected for the weekend.

While high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be several degrees below normal, there will be no rain.

Another warming trend is expected next week, with high temperatures 10 degrees above normal by Thursday.

The air quality was expected to improve some in parts of the central San Joaquin Valley on Friday, with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District forecast calling for moderate air in the bulk of the region.

As of 8 a.m., the Air Quality Index was between 102 and 111 depending on the location. That is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. The PM2.5 concentration was in level 2, according to the Real-Time Air Advisory Network. Sensitive individuals should consider reducing prolonged and/or vigorous outdoor activities.