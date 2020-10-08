Creek Fire updates: Fire moves into Mammoth Lakes area; containment remains near 50%

Fire crews remain in an active fight against the Creek Fire as the wildfire burned into the Mammoth Lakes area. The fire’s footprint grew by just over 2,000 acres on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, it has burned 330,899 total acres. Containment remains at 49%.

Full containment is not expected until Oct. 31 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

▪ The SQF Complex Fire, what was the Castle and Shotgun fires, grew by some 4,000 acres on Wednesday and is now active in the northwest area near Cedar and Squaw Creek.

It has spread to Homers Nose moving east toward the Hockett Meadow area, according to a Cal Fire update.

There continues to be threats to infrastructure on Case Mountain, the Hockett Ranger Station and several Sequoia groves and wilderness values within Sequoia National Park . The ranger station is being prepped for fire with protection wrap, along with several structures in South Fork. Crews are working to stop the fire from spreading by securing the perimeter and building contingency line along Mineral King Road to Case Mountain.

The potential for smoke columns starting to form near Homers Nose may be seen in the South Fork and Three Rivers areas.

▪ The Bullfrog Fire continues to burn east of Shaver Lake near Courtright Reservoir with little change. It has scorched 1,185 acres.

8 a.m.: Fresno air quality at moderate levels for the morning

The region’s air quality was expected to improve mid-week with a shift in weather patterns, though the air quality forecast on Thursday looks fairly similar to Wednesday’s. It is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the Valley’s southern counties including Fresno, Tulare and Kern. The forecast has moderate air quality for all northern counties.

Fresno’s Air Quality Index was in the moderate range on Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m., the AQI was between 83 and 92 depending on exact location. Fresno hit a peak of 137 (just under the unhealthy range) for Wednesday.

At 7 a.m., PM2.5 concentrations were at level two, when sensitive individuals should consider reducing prolonged and/or vigorous outdoor activities.