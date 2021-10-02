Missing gray wolf last seen in SLO County is now possibly roaming Ventura County

A lone gray wolf that was last spotted in San Luis Obispo County may be roaming Ventura County.

OR-93, a 2-year-old gray wolf born in the Mt. Hood region of Oregon, traveled to San Luis Obispo County on April 5.

Following his nearly 1,000-mile adventure, OR-93’s purple tracking collar stopped transmitting a signal.

While the department became increasingly pessimistic about OR-93’s whereabouts, the wolf may have traveled a few hundred miles south over the summer.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife received three separate reports of a gray wolf wearing a purple collar in northern Ventura County between September 20 and 26, according to a news release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The department said it does not have forensic evidence to confirm that the wolf is OR-93, however, the wolf’s description matches OR-93.

Staff members also inspected the site and confirmed wolf tracks at the location, according to the news release.

The California and Oregon departments of fish and wildlife have not determined the wolf’s current location.

According to the California agency, staff members may capture and re-collar OR-93 if an opportunity arises.

Gray wolves pose little safety risk to humans, the department said. To report a wolf sighting, visit the department’s website.