Hikers rescued by helicopter near Mt. Whitney summit, the tallest mountain in the lower U.S.

Three hikers were rescued by helicopter after they were stranded approaching the summit of Mt. Whitney in central California near Sequoia Kings Canyon National Park.

A California National Guard Chinook helicopter crew based out of Stockton flew the mission along with three members of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team

They found the hikers at 12,600 feet on the approach to Mt. Whitney, which sits on the boundary of Sequoia Kings Canyon National Park and the Inyo National Forest.

Mt. Whitney has an elevation of 14,494, according to the National Park Service, and is the tallest mountain in the lower 48 states.

According to a social media post by the Cal Guard, the helicopter landed with only its rear wheels on the mountain during the loading of the hikers, who were taken to the Bishop airport.

The identification of the hikers were not immediately known.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services requested the helicopter to rescue the hikers.

Three hikers were rescued by helicopter on July 28, 2021, from near the summit of Mt. Whitney. FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT