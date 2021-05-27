Californians could win up to $1.5 million as Gavin Newsom announces COVID vaccine lottery

Vaccinated Californians could win up to $1.5 million in a lottery Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, part of a $116.5 million effort to convince more Golden State residents to get their COVID-19 shots.

Ten Californians who got at least one dose will split a $15 million pot on June 15. Vaccinated Californians will also be automatically entered for chances to win $50,000, with 15 winners drawn June 4 and the rest drawn June 11.

All Californians 12 years or older are eligible. The money will be put in a savings account for minors until they turn 18. Winners must complete their vaccination to claim the prize.

With more than 22 million Californians having at least one shot as of Thursday, the odds of winning $1.5 million stands at 1 in 2.2 million. By contrast, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million.

The state is also offering $50 grocery or prepaid gift cards starting Thursday to the next 2 million Californians who begin and complete their vaccination.

As of Thursday, half of Californians over age 12 are fully vaccinated, while another 13% have gotten just one shot, according to state data. Experts have said at least 70% to 80% of the population should have antibodies — whether through vaccines or past infections — for California to reach herd immunity.

“Some Californians weren’t ready to get their COVID-19 vaccine on day one, and that’s okay,” California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón said in a statement. “This program is designed to encourage those who need extra support to get vaccinated and help keep California safe.”

Newsom’s announcement comes as states, cities, counties and companies across the country have dangled various incentives to get people vaccinated. CVS Health is launching a sweepstakes with drawings for a trip to the Super Bowl and cruises, among other prizes. The Sacramento River Cats gave free beers to those who got vaccinated at its game.

California’s lottery comes two weeks after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $1 million drawing for his own state to encourage more people to get vaccinated, a move that drew national attention and press coverage.

At least four other states — Oregon, New York, Maryland and Colorado — have followed suit.

It’s not yet clear how successful those lotteries have been. After announcing the lottery on May 13, Ohio saw its number of vaccinations increase by 28%, state officials said. But some local officials in Ohio told the New York Times that they haven’t seen significant upticks in the number of people seeking vaccination.

Monika Lee, a spokeswoman for the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, said incentives can’t serve as replacements for the state’s other efforts to connect with its hard-to-reach populations. As of Tuesday, less than a third of Latino and Black Californians were fully vaccinated, compared to nearly half of white Californians.

Lee said California needs to continue creating more mobile pop-up clinics that meet community members where they are, instead of asking them to drive miles away. The state should also continue emphasizing that the vaccine is free, regardless of your health insurance and immigration status, she said.

Lee also said workers may be afraid of taking the time off to get the vaccine and deal with its potential side effects. California should work with community-based organizations to assure workers that they can use their state-provided paid sick leave to get vaccinated, she said.

“A $10 gift card – that’s not going to supplant the wages that they would get from the day’s work,” she said.