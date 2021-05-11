Watch: Gavin Newsom announces historic $12 billion to fight homelessness in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference, standing in front of a hillside burned by the North Complex Fire at the Loafer Creek State Recreation Area near Oroville, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the day he formally approved the spending more than a half billion dollars on wildfire prevention. dkim@sacbee.com

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce this morning a massive $12 billion proposed investment for homelessness solutions as part of a $100 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

The press conference is scheduled to begin shortly after 10:30 a.m. in San Diego, according to the governor’s press office. Watch the livestream of the announcement here:

Newsom announced on Monday that California should expect to see a $75 billion surplus this year, along with another $27 billion in federal aid.

This week, Newsom is touring the state announcing portions of his budget proposal, which is due by Friday. From there, the Legislature will review his plan and make recommendations before the 2021-2022 budget is signed in June.

His total $100 billion economic recovery plan so far includes sending $600 stimulus checks for two-thirds of Californians, and an additional $500 for families with children. He also wants to set aside more than $7 billion to help Californians pay down rent and utility debt.