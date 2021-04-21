Gavin Newsom declares a drought emergency – but it’s limited to two counties in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom officially declared a drought emergency Wednesday in one of the driest regions of California, the Russian River watershed in Northern California.

While the governor stopped short of declaring a statewide drought, the move makes various forms of drought assistance available for Sonoma and Mendocino counties and could allow the state to take swifter action on curtailing farmers and others from pulling water from the river.

However, Newsom said his order won’t bring the imposition of water-conservation mandates.

Newsom issued the declaration during a visit to Lake Mendocino, where he stood in the cracked, dry lake bed. The lake is normally fed by the Russian River. The governor was accompanied by officials from the region who have been pleading for help in recent weeks.

“As a result of a lack of rain, our region’s two primary reservoirs are at historically low water storage levels,” said Grant Davis, the general manager of Sonoma Water, the agency serving 600,000 residents in parts of Sonoma and Marin counties. “Lake Mendocino here is one of those reservoirs, and is at about 43% capacity. With no additional rain, and continued consumption from water users downstream, we anticipate the very real possibility of not being able to release water from this reservoir by fall.”

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, added: “Lake Mendocino is the canary in the coal mine when it comes to California’s drought.” McGuire said he is working with colleagues in the Legislature to propose a $2 billion budget proposal focused on the drought.

Newsom’s disaster declaration acknowledged “drought or near-drought throughout many portions of the State” and said the Russian River area is suffering some of the worst conditions.

The governor also cited the ultra-dry conditions in the Klamath Basin, along the California-Oregon border, but his drought declaration only applies to the Russian River area.

Newsom’s top water policymakers accompanied him to Mendocino and pledged to closely monitor the impact of declining water levels on endangered fish species such as Chinook salmon. Environmentalists say protections for fish were relaxed in the last drought to free up more supplies for farms and cities, leading to dramatic declines in fish populations.

Newsom so far has refused to declare a statewide drought emergency — a move that could enable him to order cutbacks in lawn watering and other steps — even though the governor has acknowledged California is already in “the second year of these drought conditions.”

He said Wednesday’s declaration is the “first of what I anticipate will be many actions” as water conditions worsen.

Officials in his administration have said a statewide declaration is more likely to occur in 2022 if the state endures a third straight dry winter.

Some political observers believe that Newsom, who is likely facing a recall later this year over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reluctant to make the state’s drought official because any restrictions could anger voters.

Central Valley legislators continued pressing him Wednesday to make the declaration statewide.

“With the governor’s drought declaration today in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, the Central Valley can’t afford to be overlooked,” state Sen. Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno, said in a statement. “California is in a drought. We need a statewide emergency declaration immediately in order to deliver more water to farmers and growers in the Valley.”

Water agencies in the Russian River area have already taken initial steps toward conservation as water levels have fallen. The city of Calistoga, for example, recently declared a “Stage II” emergency and imposed water restrictions effective May 1.

Declaring a regional emergency, rather than a statewide emergency, isn’t unprecedented. When former Gov. Jerry Brown declared an end to the last drought, in 2017, he kept the order in place in Fresno, Kings, Tuolumne and Tulare counties. That order still stands for those counties.