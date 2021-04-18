‘Kristin is worldwide.’ Paso Robles vigil and ‘Your Own Backyard’ creator honor Smart

More than 200 people gathered in Paso Robles on Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

More than 200 people gathered at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles on Saturday evening to honor Cal Poly student Kristin Smart with a candlelight vigil.

Trisha Butcher hosted the event, and speakers included “Your Own Backyard” podcast creator Chris Lambert, singer Athena Sorenson and Find Kristin Smart activists Carla Clawson Hoffmann and Pascoe Bowen.

Lambert said he is honored to be a part of Smart’s story. He thanked many people, including the Village of Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department and “the brave women who feared for their safety and still chose to share their stories to help us fill in the bigger picture.”

“Your voice became a big part of one huge voice. That voice has brought Kristin to life again and finally brought her real justice, with still more to come,” Lambert said.

Lambert also thanked the Smart family for their friendship and for trusting him to tell Kristin’s story.

“Kristin wanted to travel the world, and now she has,” Lambert said. “Kristin is worldwide.”

Lambert said they did not know if eight or 8 million people would listen to the podcast, and if any discoveries he made would move the case forward.

“This story is not over, and I’ll have plenty more to say in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

The Smart family did not attend but issued a statement before the vigil.

“While we are not able to join you for the candlelight vigil, we are with you all in spirit,” the statement said. “Your love for Kristin and your unwavering support for our family for the past 25 years has been amazing and deeply appreciated. Many became involved more than two decades ago, like the relentless, Dennis Mahon, and our outstanding legal team, Jim and Garin Murphy and Mark Connelly. You all have filled our hearts, helped pick us up and powered us forward to this point in time. The day of reckoning is coming, and soon we will all gather together to celebrate Justice for Kristin.”

This Paso Robles vigil followed a week of new developments in the 1996 disappearance of Smart, who was last seen alive with fellow Cal Poly student Paul Flores walking back to her dorm from an off-campus party.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to the case: Paul Flores, 44, of San Pedro, and his father Ruben Flores, 80, of Arroyo Grande.

On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged Paul Flores with Smart’s murder and Ruben Flores with accessory. County District Attorney Dan Dow also alleged that Paul Flores murdered Smart during the commission of a rape or attempted rape.

On Thursday, Paul and Ruben Flores were arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, but no pleas were entered.

Paul Flores is being held without bail at San Luis Obispo County Jail, and his father’s bail is set at $250,000.

The arraignment will continue on Monday afternoon, April 19, and parties are expected to make arguments about bail.