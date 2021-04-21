Kristin Smart ‘Your Own Backyard’ podcast is No. 1 on Apple list

A podcast about the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart is enjoying a new wave of popularity as the top-ranked audio program of its kind in the country.

Created by Orcutt resident Chris Lambert, “Your Own Backyard” offers riveting insights into the missing persons case.

As of Tuesday, the eight-part podcast was ranked No. 1 on Apple’s list of the top U.S. podcasts for the fourth consecutive day.

“Your Own Backyard” had been downloaded 8.4 million times as of Tuesday, according to analytics shared by Lambert.

Lambert, 33, launched the podcast in September 2019.

Chris Lambert, an Orcutt musician and recording engineer, poses Thursday, April 15, 2021, in front of Muir Hall dormitory at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. Lambert started a podcast to document the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, who was a college student at Cal Poly and lived in Muir Hall when she disappeared. Nic Coury AP

“Your Own Backyard” has seen a surge of interest due to recent major developments in the Smart.

On April 13, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested San Pedro resident Paul Flores, the last person seen with Smart before she vanished nearly 25 years ago, and his father, Arroyo Grande resident Ruben Flores, in connection to the case.

Flores, 44, was charged with Smart’s murder. His 80-year-old father, who faces a felony accessory charge, is accused of helping his son cover up the crime — including possibly moving Smart’s body.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Lambert told The Tribune that his motive from the beginning was to help Denise and Stan Smart find their daughter.

“I’ve always felt like (Smart’s body was local) and that’s part of the reason why I got involved with this,” Lambert said April 13. “It’s part of the reason why I called the podcast ‘Your Own Backyard.’ ”

Chris Lambert, Orcutt musician and recording engineer, records the arraignment of Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores at San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Lambert started a podcast to document the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Nic Coury AP

The former musician said he felt media coverage of the case died down after investigators excavated sites on a hillside near the Cal Poly “P” in 2016.

“Two years of silence felt like ‘What are we doing here?’ ” Lambert told The Tribune. “There’s a girl missing and we kind of know who did it and there’s a lot of stuff that points to where she could be.”

But Lambert acknowledges there may have been law enforcement investigation activity behind the scenes that didn’t become public at the time.

Law enforcement officials and Smart’s family have credited “Your Own Backyard” with renewing interest in the case and bringing forth new information, including several new witnesses.

Lambert, who has no professional journalism or law enforcement experience, quit his job as a professional sound engineer to focus on his podcast full-time, relying on contributions from donors.

Lambert told The Tribune that he plans to complete at least a couple more “Your Own Backyard” episodes based on the latest developments of the case.

Then he may call the podcast quits and return to life as a professional musician and music producer. “That’s just what I love to do,” Lambert said.