Live updates: Paul Flores and his father arrested in Kristin Smart case

A screenshot from Chris Lambert’s “Your Own Backyard” Instagram account shows Paul Flores, left, and his father, Ruben Flores, being arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Update 10 a.m.:

Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, according to podcaster Chris Lambert.

Lambert, creator of the “Your Own Backyard” podcast on Smart’s 1996 disappearance, announced on his Instagram account that the two were both arrested on Tuesday morning.

Photos posted online show Paul Flores being taken into custody outside his San Pedro home and Ruben Flores being arrested at his home in Arroyo Grande.

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department returned to the house of Ruben Flores. The back yard was marked with crime scene tape as the search for missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart resumed at the Arroyo Grande house.

Charges have not been announced.

A request for conformation of the arrests from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was denied, with spokesman Tony Cipolla saying the department will release more information at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

KSBY-TV also reported that Paul Flores was taken into custody in San Pedro. Requests for confirmation from the Los Angeles Police Department were directed back to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Lambert streamed live video from behind Ruben Flores’ home in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday morning, showing Sheriff’s Office deputies once again searching the home and removing a deck from the back of the house. Sheriff’s Office vehicles blocked the driveway and forensics vans were on site, according to Lambert.

The Smart family released a preliminary statement early Tuesday.

“Given that this is an extremely emotional day, the Smart family will not be conducting any interviews and will not be meeting with any reporters today or in the foreseeable future,” they said. “We will be issuing a statement from the family this afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Please respect their desire for privacy and do not call or go to their home.”

Original story:

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce more developments in the 1996 missing persons case of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on O’Neill Green, in front of the Orfalea College of Business on the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Parkinson is expected to discuss “major developments in the investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart,” the release said.

The news conference comes nearly a month after the Sheriff’s Office named Paul Flores — who was the last person seen with Smart before her disappearance — the “prime suspect” in the case and searched his father’s house in Arroyo Grande.

On March 15 and 16, the Sheriff’s Office searched the home of Ruben Flores, confiscating a Volkswagen Cabriolet from the driveway and using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar under a porch and in a back yard.

Officials have not said what if anything was found during that search.

The search of Ruben Flores’s home took place about a month after Paul Flores was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

That arrested “originated as a result of information obtained” during the service of several search warrants in 2020, including one at Flores’ home in San Pedro, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said then.

Flores, 43, was the last person seen with Smart on an early morning in May 1996 as he reportedly walked her back to her dorm room following a house party.