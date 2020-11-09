Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19 in California

California State Governor Gavin talks about the importance of wearing a face mask during a press conference at Sierra Orchards walnut farm in Winters in Solano County on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. rbyer@sacbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom will give an update on COVID-19 in California at a press conference Monday at noon.

Once the livestream begins, you can watch it here:

This will be Newsom’s first public event since the Associated Press determined former Vice President Joe Biden had won the presidential election on Saturday. Newsom campaigned for Biden in Nevada and raised money for his campaign.

Biden’s presidency will transform California’s relationship with the federal government, which has often been contentious under President Donald Trump. It also gives Newsom an opportunity to appoint a new California senator when Sen. Kamala Harris becomes vice president. Newsom has so far declined to answer questions about whom he will appoint to replace her.

The press conference comes the same day news broke that early data shows pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective, a similar efficacy rate for many common vaccines including the measles vaccine. The drug maker plans to seek federal approval for its vaccine later this month, according to The New York Times.

Newsom has said that even if a coronavirus vaccine is approved this year, the general public won’t be able to access it until next year. The first doses that reach California will be used for health care workers treating coronavirus patients, according to the state’s draft vaccine distribution plan.