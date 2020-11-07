Who from California will President-elect Biden pick for his administration?

California’s back as a Washington player, as several state officials are being mentioned as top advisers and Cabinet members in the Biden administration.

The state has four big players who have been close to Biden throughout the campaign – Gov. Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Because California voted overwhelmingly for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, and has endured all sorts of bashing by President Donald Trump since he took office, the state has largely been frozen out of any meaningful advisory role at the White House.

That’s likely to change, as these names are being floated for important jobs:

Xavier Becerra

The state attorney general is a familiar Washington figure. The Sacramento native was a 12-term congressman and member of the House Democratic leadership team until he left in 2017 to succeed Harris when she was elected to the Senate.

He’s mentioned as a possible attorney general or FBI director in a Biden administration, as well as a possible replacement for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate. Becerra would probably have an easier time winning confirmation in a Senate likely to be controlled by Republicans. He’d be the first Latino attorney general.

Eric Garcetti

A national co-chair of Biden’s campaign, he was one of four people who helped Biden choose his running mate.

Garcetti, though, has seen his chances seem to dim because of allegations of sexual misconduct against a top aide, and suggested last month he may not wind up in the Cabinet.

Mary Nichols

She’s close to Newsom, highly regarded in Washington, and could become a top adviser to Biden or Environmental Protection Agency director.

Currently chair of the California Air Resources Board, she’s been serving in top environmental posts since the late 1970s, served at the EPA in the Clilnton administration, and is highly regarded by activists as the “Queen of Green.”

Meg Whitman

Recent presidents have tried to include one member of the opposition party in their Cabinet, and Whitman is being mentioned as a possible Commerce Secretary.

The former CEO of eBay and Hewlett Packard, she ran unsuccessfully for governor of California in 2010. She’d have little trouble being confirmed.

Julie Su

The state labor secretary has had a rough year, trying to manage and explain California’s embattled unemployment agency.

Su has been able to calmly explain the agency’s efforts to angry constituents, which could serve her well as a potential labor secretary.

Karen Bass

The Los Angeles-area congresswoman and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus got noticed this year for her ability to explain and promote criminal justice reform and other policies.

She was mentioned often as a vice presidential contender. As a former California Assembly speaker, she’s a seasoned politician who could wind up serving in a Biden administration.