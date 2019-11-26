Heavy rain, foothill snow: What to know about the winter storm set to hit Northern California

Snow levels down to 500 feet elevation. Dangerous travel through the Sierra. And something called a “bombogenesis.”

Welcome to Thanksgiving week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of Northern California beginning Tuesday morning and lasting until 4 p.m. Thanksgiving – perfect timing for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Here’s what you need to know as the winter weather arrives:

When will the storm hit?

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday. “Major travel delays” are anticipated in the Sierra Nevada and Coastal Range. There will be chain controls and “possible road closures,” the NWS said in a Tuesday morning tweet, due to “near white out conditions.”

Travel through the impacted areas is “highly discouraged.”

Most areas of Northern California will be on the receiving end of the huge storm between Tuesday morning and Wednesday. But the winter weather is expected to last into Thursday afternoon for the northern Sierra Nevada.

️Winter Storm Warning is in effect today across NorCal.



Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED after 10am for the Coastal Range, Shasta County mountains, & southern Cascades & after 1pm in the Sierra Nevada!



Hazardous travel & significant delays expected through Thursday! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UZD5VvNUl0 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 26, 2019

How much snow will fall?

It’s not just the snow depths that will make this storm a doozy. It’s where the snow will fall.

Between 8 and 18 inches are forecast to fall above 1,500 feet elevation. That means foothill communities like Shingle Springs, Auburn, Grass Valley and Nevada City could all get snow.

Even more snow – between 2 and 3 feet – is expected to fall above 3,000 feet elevation and 4 feet is forecast for the higher peaks.

But that’s not all. Snow is even possible down to 500 to 800 feet elevation in the Redding area and other parts of the northern Sacramento Valley.

️ Heads up Redding & northern Sacramento Valley! Snow is possible down to around 500-800 feet this afternoon-tonight. Here's a look at the zoomed in snow forecast.



️Winter Storm Warning in effect from 1pm today-6am tomorrow. For more info: https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MPEZTr5PZp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 26, 2019

California “bombogenesis” heads from Pacific NW

The National Weather Service in Sacramento posted a tweet Tuesday with satellite imagery showing a huge system barreling down on Northern California. That system, the NWS said, is called a “bombogensis.”

What’s a bombogenesis you ask? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a bombogenesis is “a popular term used by meteorologists ... when a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies.”

Satellite imagery shows rapid strengthening, or "#bombogenesis", of the mid-latitude cyclone off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. This system will bring a variety of inclement weather to #NorCal today thru Thanksgiving! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2TPVlIfCPz — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 26, 2019

Sacramento rain forecast

The weather service is predicting rain to hit Sacramento late Tuesday morning, with a quarter of an inch of precipitation expected to fall during the day.

Wind is expected to intensify Tuesday night, reaching 34 miles per hour before easing a bit after midnight. Gusts could hit 48 mph and the chance of rain is 100 percent, according to the NWS. Another half inch of rain is expected to fall overnight.

Showers are likely Wednesday, with a chance of a thunderstorm after 10 a.m.

Thanksgiving weather

There’s a chance of showers in Sacramento on Thursday, “with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m.,” the NWS reported. But the chance of rain is 30 percent – decent news for all you Run to Feed the Hungry racers. The high for Thanksgiving is forecast to hit 49 degrees.