Heavy snow forecast for Tahoe, Sierra this week. Ski resorts finally set opening dates

Heavy rain, wind and snow from a winter storm will impact Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada throughout Thanksgiving week and into the weekend, potentially jump-starting skiing season.

Snow and snow showers are forecast for Tuesday night and continue throughout the week until Sunday. Lows are expected to drop into the single digits Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service Reno issued a winter storm warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday, saying that anywhere from 8-18 feet of snow is expected.

Wind gusts may also reach 60 mph in the area, with the worst of it expected Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. One gust reached 94 mph on Monday morning near Mammoth Lakes Airport. NWS warned that travel times could be two to three times longer than normal and discouraged traveling altogether, saying it “may be impossible.”

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 PM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Thursday for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and 7 PM Tuesday to 7 PM PST Thursday for Mono County. Heavy snow is expected. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. pic.twitter.com/52KXwWHiXN — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 25, 2019

The lack of snowfall so far has forced several ski resorts to push back their original opening dates. Sierra-At-Tahoe reports only getting two inches this season. Mt. Rose, Squaw Valley and Boreal have all opened so far, mainly utilizing mechanically made snow, with others choosing to schedule opening day for later in the season.

Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood are aiming to open Nov. 27.

Sugar Bowl and Northstar are targeting Nov. 29.

Sierra-At-Tahoe hasn’t announced an opening date yet.