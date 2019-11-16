Want to be a hero parent to your kids? Get tickets to this show in Sacramento

Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa will be performing in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center next year. The 16-year-old pop singer will be in Sacramento on March 25, as part of Nickelodeon’s “JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.” Nickelodeon

Buy these tickets. Your kids will thank you.

Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa will be performing at Golden 1 Center next year.

The 16-year-old pop singer will be in Sacramento on March 25, as part of Nickelodeon’s “JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.”

Siwa — whose full name is Joelle Joanie Siwa — is the most famous person in the world. If you didn’t know that, you must not be 7 years old.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

She first became famous when she appeared as a reality TV star on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms,” but turned into a social media celebrity when she created her own YouTube channel. She now runs the “Its JoJo Siwa” channel, where she currently has more than 10 million subscribers.

She’s positive and energetic, and her girl-power music resonates with elementary-age girls all over the world. Young children sing her catchy lyrics in front of the mirror, during car rides, and on the playground: “I don’t really care about what they say/I’mma come back like a boomerang/Won’t let the haters get their way/I’mma come back like a boomerang.”

You can’t escape it — even if you don’t know any children.

Her glittery, rhinestone-filled merchandise can be found at strategically placed kiosks at Target, Walmart and Claire’s. Do you hear a child screaming in the clothing aisle? It’s probably because she is begging her mom for a JoJo sequins jacket.

Siwa is particularly famous for her colorful hair extensions and enormous hair bows — larger than some of her young fans’ heads.

But it’s really her G-rated music and positive attitude that attract millions of fans. “The Siwanatorz,” what Siwa calls her fans, all need rides to her concert, and that’s where parents come in.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and can also be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Nickelodeon is premiering JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. concert at 8 p.m. that same night.

The 148-city tour starts in March, and Siwa will also be performing at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on March 24.

For each ticket purchased, $1 will be donated to Dancers Against Cancer.

For JoJo Siwa fans, the Siwanatorz, advanced ticket sales starts at noon Monday, along with a Nickelodeon pre-sale offer. An American Express pre-sale follows Tuesday. You can see all ticket options at JoJoDreamTour.com.