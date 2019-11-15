Want to be a hero parent to your kids? Get tickets to this show next year in Fresno

JoJo Siwa performs March 24, 2020 at Fresno, CA’s Save Mart Center Arena on her D.R.E.A.M. tour. Nickelodeon

Here’s a piece of concert news for the kids.

Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa is coming to the Save Mart Center in Fresno next year. The 16-year-old pop singer performs March 24 on one of 50 dates just added to her D.R.E.A.M. tour.

It plays the Golden One Center in Sacramento the following night.

Tickets run $39.50 to $69.50 and go on sale at noon Nov. 22 at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

For JoJo Siwa fans (known as Siwanatorz), a pre-sale starts at noon Monday. An American Express preesale follows Tuesday. You can see all ticket options at JoJoDreamTour.com.

If you don’t know the name, it’s OK. It means, you’re not 7, or the parent of a 7-year-old.

But over the past four years, Siwa has created what Rolling Stone and others are calling a glitter-covered empire. Her aesthetic is shockingly bright and cheery. She gained national attention on the reality TV show “Dance Moms” and through two YouTube channels.

In 2017, she signed with Nickelodeon. She will perform two nights at the network’s Slimefest at the Forum in Los Angeles in March just before coming to Fresno.

For those who can’t wait to see Siwa live, Nickelodeon is premiering JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 22. The special will feature performances from the tour, plus fan interviews and Siwa talking about the inspiration behind some of her favorite songs.

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour 2020 dates

March 11 — Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena

March 13 — Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

March 14 — Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center

March 15 — Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

March 17 — Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena

March 21 — Inglewood, CA Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest (The Forum)

March 22 — Inglewood, CA Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest (The Forum)

March 24 —Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

March 25 —Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 27 — Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 28 — Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

March 29 —Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

March 31 — Yakima, WA Yakima Valley SunDome

April 3 — Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

April 5 — Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

April 6 — Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

April 8 — Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

April 10 — Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena

April 11 — Minneapolis, MN Target Center

April 14 — Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

April 15 — Green Bay, WI Resch Center

April 17 — Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

April 18 — Springfield, MO JQH Arena

April 19 — Champaign, IL State Farm Center

April 21 — Madison, WI Kohl Center

April 23 — Ft Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 25 — Evansville, IN Ford Center

April 26 — Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

April 27 — Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 30 — Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

May 1 — Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

May 3 — Syracuse, NY The Oncenter War Memorial Arena

May 5 — Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena

May 6 — Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

May 8 — Washington DC Capital One Arena

May 9 — Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena

May 12 — New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 15 — Hershey, PA GIANT Center

May 16 — Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

May 17 — Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

May 19 — Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

May 20 — Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

May 22 — Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

May 23 — Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

May 27 — Estero, FL Hertz Arena

May 28 — Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 29 — Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center

May 31 — Houston, TX Toyota Center

June 2 — New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

June 3 — Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

June 5 — Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 6 —North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena