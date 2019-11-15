Fresno Beehive
Want to be a hero parent to your kids? Get tickets to this show next year in Fresno
Here’s a piece of concert news for the kids.
Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa is coming to the Save Mart Center in Fresno next year. The 16-year-old pop singer performs March 24 on one of 50 dates just added to her D.R.E.A.M. tour.
It plays the Golden One Center in Sacramento the following night.
Tickets run $39.50 to $69.50 and go on sale at noon Nov. 22 at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
For JoJo Siwa fans (known as Siwanatorz), a pre-sale starts at noon Monday. An American Express preesale follows Tuesday. You can see all ticket options at JoJoDreamTour.com.
If you don’t know the name, it’s OK. It means, you’re not 7, or the parent of a 7-year-old.
But over the past four years, Siwa has created what Rolling Stone and others are calling a glitter-covered empire. Her aesthetic is shockingly bright and cheery. She gained national attention on the reality TV show “Dance Moms” and through two YouTube channels.
In 2017, she signed with Nickelodeon. She will perform two nights at the network’s Slimefest at the Forum in Los Angeles in March just before coming to Fresno.
For those who can’t wait to see Siwa live, Nickelodeon is premiering JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 22. The special will feature performances from the tour, plus fan interviews and Siwa talking about the inspiration behind some of her favorite songs.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour 2020 dates
- March 11 — Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena
- March 13 — Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
- March 14 — Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center
- March 15 — Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
- March 17 — Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
- March 21 — Inglewood, CA Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest (The Forum)
- March 22 — Inglewood, CA Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest (The Forum)
- March 24 —Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
- March 25 —Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- March 27 — Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
- March 28 — Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena
- March 29 —Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
- March 31 — Yakima, WA Yakima Valley SunDome
- April 3 — Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- April 5 — Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- April 6 — Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
- April 8 — Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
- April 10 — Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena
- April 11 — Minneapolis, MN Target Center
- April 14 — Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
- April 15 — Green Bay, WI Resch Center
- April 17 — Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
- April 18 — Springfield, MO JQH Arena
- April 19 — Champaign, IL State Farm Center
- April 21 — Madison, WI Kohl Center
- April 23 — Ft Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- April 25 — Evansville, IN Ford Center
- April 26 — Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
- April 27 — Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- April 30 — Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre
- May 1 — Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
- May 3 — Syracuse, NY The Oncenter War Memorial Arena
- May 5 — Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena
- May 6 — Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
- May 8 — Washington DC Capital One Arena
- May 9 — Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena
- May 12 — New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- May 15 — Hershey, PA GIANT Center
- May 16 — Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena
- May 17 — Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- May 19 — Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
- May 20 — Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
- May 22 — Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- May 23 — Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
- May 27 — Estero, FL Hertz Arena
- May 28 — Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- May 29 — Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center
- May 31 — Houston, TX Toyota Center
- June 2 — New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- June 3 — Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center
- June 5 — Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
- June 6 —North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Comments