California’s minimum wage is going up again soon. Here’s how much it will be in your city

California’s minimum wage is set to go up again this January, moving the state closer to its goal of $15 an hour.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour for employers with fewer than 26 employees, and $13 an hour for employers with more than 26.

The California minimum wage will continue to increase by $1 every January until 2023, when all employers regardless of size will be required to pay employees at least $15 an hour.

Several cities in the Golden State have already set a minimum wage at $15 or higher, or will have done so by the time the state reaches its target.

Those cities include:

Alameda (July 1, 2020)

Belmont (Jan. 1, 2020)

Berkeley





Cupertino

Daly City (Jan. 1, 2021)

El Cerrito

Emeryville ($15.69 for 56 employees or more, $15 for 55 or fewer employees)

Fremont (July 1, 2020)

Los Altos

Los Angeles (July 1, 2021)

Los Angeles County (July 1, 2021)

Malibu (July 1, 2020)

Milpitas (July 1, 2019)

Mountain View ($15.65)

Palo Alto

Pasadena (July 1, 2021)

Redwood City (Jan. 1, 2020)

Richmond

San Francisco

San Jose

San Leandro (July 1, 2020)

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Santa Monica (July 1, 2021)

Sonoma (Jan. 1, 2022)

Sunnyvale ($15.65)