Is California holding your money? State has $9 billion in unclaimed paychecks, refunds

The State of California might be holding some of your money.

The state is holding $9.3 billion in unclaimed property, according to a statement from the office of California State Controller Betty Yee.

In September alone, more than 38,000 people were reunited with $23 million worth of property, according to Yee’s office.

Seasonal businesses, “like pumpkin patches and Halloween costume shops,” could have unclaimed property in the form of rebates and refunds, Yee’s office said, while employees of such businesses could have a last paycheck waiting for them.

Under state law, if a business has lost contact with the owner of a piece of property, such as a paycheck, for a certain period of time, usually three years, that business must transfer that property to the state for safekeeping.

Anyone may submit a claim, for free, by visiting www.claimit.ca.gov or by calling (800) 992-4647.

The unclaimed property database also is available for available for download.