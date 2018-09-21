The time to apply for a holiday job is now. Here’s who’s hiring and how to apply

Retailers are hiring for temporary holiday jobs now – and job seekers likely have a better chance at getting one this year.
That’s because many companies have upped the number of seasonal positions they plan to fill this holiday season. Target, for example, plans to hire 120,000 seasonal workers this year, up from 100,000 last year.
With a healthy economy, the holiday shopping season is gearing up to be a strong one, with retailers aggressively hiring holiday help since July, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a firm that tracks holiday hiring.
“Retailers will have to offer competitive compensation or other perks to attract the workers needed for this holiday season. Already, we have seen some retailers offering discounted merchandise or special shopping days for their employees,” the report said.
Big retailers are increasingly hosting hiring events at their stores. We’ve listed the dates and times below when available.
Job seekers are encouraged to apply online, even if they plan to attend a hiring event.
In the Fresno area, many of the positions are at big retailers like Kohl’s and Target. Those jobs include sales associates, but also jobs in the stockroom.
The central San Joaquin Valley is also home to several warehouses and distribution centers that bump up hiring during the holidays, including the Gap warehouse in Fresno and the Best Buy distribution center in Dinuba.
Delivery services like FedEx and UPS always need additional help during the holidays.
Here’s who’s hiring:
Best Buy plans to hire 600 seasonal employees at its massive regional distribution center in Dinuba.
Most of the jobs are for packers who unload, transfer and ship merchandise, including online orders from customers. The distribution center doesn’t handle appliances or large TVs, but instead handles smaller merchandise, everything from smartphones to small TVs.
Packer jobs start at $13.
Job seekers can apply online. Many local employment agencies are helping with the hiring process.
Best Buy is also hiring people to work in its stores. A hiring event will be held at all Best Buy stores from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17.
Gap Inc. is looking to fill about 65,000 jobs nationwide and 1,127 in the Fresno area, as The Bee reported Tuesday. Jobs are available at Gap Outlet stores, and Gap-owned Banana Republic and Old Navy.
But the bulk of the jobs are expected to be at the large Gap Distribution Center at 3685 N. Gap Drive, off of Airways Boulevard north of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. Jobs include merchandise handlers, janitors and human resources professionals.
People seeking jobs at the warehouse can apply online on the company’s career page.
Job seekers looking for jobs at Gap-owned stores can apply online at Gap’s seasonal hiring page. The stores offer a 50 percent discount to employees.
Gap Outlet, Banana Republic and Old Navy (Fresno no longer has any regular Gap stores) are also hosting a hiring day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6.
Amazon will hire people for its new fulfillment center at the south end of Fresno, but has not yet released details about the jobs.
Kohl’s is hiring 90,000 workers nationwide, including people at local stores. Job details are at kohlscareers.com/hiring and include sales associates and stockroom workers.
The retailer is holding hiring events Oct. 20, but has not yet released specifics about time and location.
Kohl’s is offering what it calls an “unprecedented” 35 percent employee discount during the heart of the holiday season (it starts at 15 percent).
Macy’s is hiring 80,000 people nationwide for the holidays. Its hiring events are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at stores nationwide.
A job fair for people interested in working in cosmetics and beauty departments runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 25 at the River Park Macy’s.
Jobs in the Fresno area also include security guards and sales associate positions in shoes, rugs and other departments. Apply online at Macy’s jobs page.
Target is bumping up its hiring in several departments. In addition to sales associate jobs, the retailer is hiring more employees to staff its order pickup service where customers buy items online and pick them in the store. Apply online.
Any seasonal workers hired after Sept. 16 will get paid a minimum of $12 an hour.
Hiring events at all Target stores happen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day between Friday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 14.
JCPenney is hiring for several jobs, including seasonal cashiers. Apply online.
UPS expects to hire 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide, including drivers, driver helpers and package handlers. About one third of those workers land permanent jobs after the holidays. Apply online.
FedEx has jobs available as drivers, freight handlers, maintenance technicians and as retail associates who deal with the public at its stores. Apply online.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments