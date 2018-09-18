Gap hiring in October for seasonal warehouse jobs

Gap Inc. is looking to fill more than 1,100 seasonal jobs in the Fresno area as it prepares for the coming holiday shopping season.
The company will hold on-site “hiring events” for the holiday season on Oct. 6 at locations across the U.S. to ramp up staffing for its stores and distribution centers.
The San Francisco-based retailer announced it plans to fill 1,127 positions in Fresno. Those are among more than 65,000 seasonal jobs at Gap, Gap Outlet, Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory and Old Navy stores, as well as distribution warehouses and call centers in the U.S. and Canada.
In Fresno, the bulk of the jobs are expected to be at the large Gap Distribution Center at 3685 N. Gap Drive, off of Airways Boulevard north of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.
Earlier this year, Gap Inc. announced plans to expand its operations in Fresno by establishing an e-commerce fulfillment center, adding more than 500 jobs over the next several years. The existing distribution center employs more than 300 workers.
In addition to its on-site hiring event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, Gap Inc. also has seasonal jobs posted online on its website and is encouraging would-be workers to use its online application process. There, the company includes a listing for seasonal warehouse material handlers at the Fresno distribution center. The jobs call for packing and unpacking cartons, picking and packing orders for shipping.
The jobs require the ability to lift, carry and stack cartons for up to 12 hours a day, be able to stand and walk for long periods of time. The company requires employees to have a high school diploma or GED and be able to read and write English. Previous experience working in a warehouse is preferred.
The company also lists seasonal sales jobs at its Banana Republic store in Fig Garden Village at Palm and Shaw avenues in northwest Fresno; and at its Old Navy stores in the River Park shopping center on North Blackstone Avenue, in the Marketplace at El Paseo shopping center at Herndon Avenue and Riverside drive in northwest Fresno, and in the Clovis Crossing shopping center on Shaw Avenue between Herndon and Sunnyside avenues in Clovis.
Seasonal sales jobs are also posted online for Old Navy stores in Visalia and Hanford, and at Banana Republic and Gap outlet stores in the Tulare Outlet Center.
Information was unavailable on when the seasonal jobs would begin or the possible pay ranges for the workers.
Application details are online at https://jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal.
Comments