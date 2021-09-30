Sephora beauty shop is opening in a new department store in Fresno. What about Penney’s?

Sephora will open a store inside Kohl’s similar to the one in this this handout photo at the north Fresno Kohl’s. It opens Friday. Special to the Bee

Sephora, the popular beauty shop, is opening a store inside the north Fresno Kohl’s Friday, Oct. 1.

It’s one of 200 locations that will open inside Kohl’s stores nationwide this year, with 850 Kohl’s getting the cosmetics stores by 2023.

Sephora will take over 2,500 square feet inside Kohl’s at the front of the store, at 175 E. Alluvial Ave. Sephora signs will also be hung on the building’s exterior.

The cosmetics giant will carry 125 brands, including makeup, skincare, hair products and perfume. Sephora products will also be sold via Kohls.com.

No word yet on whether or when the other Kohl’s stores in the area will get Sephora shops.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The stores are currently hiring beauty advisers, with some jobs paying up to $25.55 an hour. Apply online.

What about JCPenney and Sephora?

For years, Sephora has had a similar store-within-a-store concept at the JCPenney at Fashion Fair.

Sephora’s contract with the department store is ending in 2022 and a new concept is in the works for the space, a JCPenney manager said.

JCPenney’s headquarters did not immediately return a message about when it will close or what comes next for the spot.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Even with the departure, Sephora still will have a presence at Fashion Fair. The beauty retailer has a full-fledged store in the outdoor portion of the mall near the main entrance, right around the corner from competitor Ulta Beauty.