What’s ‘orange wine?’ A new wine bar opening in downtown Fresno sells it and other wines

Josh Islas-Wolf checks the color on a glass of natural wine at Saint Joaquin, a new wine bar located in the Peerless Building in downtown Fresno, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Islas-Wolf and his wife Hayley started a natural wine club when they saw a need after selling wine out of their cocktail bar Quail State during the pandemic last year. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

A new little wine bar has opened in downtown Fresno.

It’s a bit different than your average wine bar, mostly because it specializes in natural wines.

Saint Joaquin officially opens to the public Saturday, Aug. 14 inside the Peerless Building at Broadway and Amador streets.

Some things to know about this place?

It’s by the same people who own Quail State, the rooftop bar in downtown Fresno whose reservations book up weeks in advance.

And it’s tiny.

At about 600 square feet, it’s got four small tables, a lounge area with a couch, a small bar with seating and a few outdoor tables.

It doesn’t take reservations so all the seating is first-come, first serve.

If you go, take note of the work happening a few doors down. South of Shaw Beer Co. is working on building its brewery in the corner space. Together with The Shop at KLSD selling clothing and other goods, the building is getting more businesses open to the public.

What is natural wine? Orange wine?

As for the wine, Saint Joaquin owners Hayley and Josh Islas-Wolf started a natural wine club out of Quail State last year when waiting to open the bar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, wine bar Saint Joaquin specializes in natural wine, which is wine without added preservatives, sugars or dyes. It’s often low in sulfites and sometimes has sediment that can make it look cloudy.

Additives can be used by big wineries to control the flavor and make the wine the same from year to year.

“Natural wine is new to Fresno in the sense that there’s not a lot of people who have had a chance to try it yet,” said Josh Islas-Wolf.

At Saint Joaquin the wine comes from all over the world, and includes California, Chilean, Slovinian and Italian wines. It also specializes in smaller wineries.

Customers can buy a glass of wine for between $12 and $16, or open a bottle there for a corkage fee of $15 (bottles are priced lower than at typical restaurants, the owner notes).

Along with red and white wines, orange wines are also on the menu. What’s that?

Typically, grape skins are removed during the process of making white wine, Islas-Wolf said. With orange wine, the skins are left in contact with the wine.

It gives the wine more body and makes it more citrusy and aromatic, he said.

The menu includes small food options, like a cheese board, salad and a sandwich.

The name Saint Joaquin is a reference to the San Joaquin Valley, but also a subtle nod to the saint Joachim, the father of the Virgin Mary.

The art on the walls will change out monthly and is for sale.

Details: Saint Joaquin is at 1755 Broadway St., suite 106. After it opens Saturday, its regular hours will be from noon to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.