Annex Kitchen’s new pizza restaurant has opened in Fresno. What you need to know

One of Fresno’s most highly anticipated restaurants is open.

Annesso Pizzeria officially opened to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Fresno, after a soft opening that had photos circulating all over social media.

It’s the newest restaurant by the Pardini family, which also owns the Annex Kitchen. For an in-depth look at what’s on the menu and why owner Jimmy Pardini decided to open a different style of restaurant, check out The Fresno Bee’s previous story.

If you just want to go and are looking for the basics, here’s what you need to know:

It’s in the shopping center at Friant Road and Fresno Street, near Trader Joe’s, at 8484 N. Friant Road.

It’s all about pizza, with 12-inch pies designed to be shared making up most of the menu.

The menu is online here.

Annesso is Italian for Annex.

It has a big cocktail bar and full cocktail menu, plus with wine and beer. The bar seats at least 17 people.

It’s open for lunch and dinner every day but Sunday (when it’s closed). Exact hours are still being worked out, but it opens at 11 a.m. and closes sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., depending upon the day.

Reservations can be made by calling 559-981-8995 or online at www.annessopizzeria.com.

Delivery and takeout isn’t happening just yet, but will be soon.

