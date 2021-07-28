Bethany Clough

Annex Kitchen’s new pizza restaurant has opened in Fresno. What you need to know

One of Fresno’s most highly anticipated restaurants is open.

Annesso Pizzeria officially opened to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Fresno, after a soft opening that had photos circulating all over social media.

It’s the newest restaurant by the Pardini family, which also owns the Annex Kitchen. For an in-depth look at what’s on the menu and why owner Jimmy Pardini decided to open a different style of restaurant, check out The Fresno Bee’s previous story.

If you just want to go and are looking for the basics, here’s what you need to know:

Bethany Clough
Bethany Clough covers restaurants and retail for The Fresno Bee.
