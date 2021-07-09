This national cookie chain’s first Fresno location is now open. Here’s what’s on the menu

Crumbl Cookies, a national franchise, now has locations in Fresno and Clovis. The newest location opened on north Blackstone Avenue Friday. Special to the Bee

Crumbl Cookies is open in Fresno.

The national franchise opened at 8 a.m. Friday and is celebrating its grand opening until midnight.

It’s in the Villaggio shopping center at Blackstone and Nees avenues. That’s the center with Barnes & Noble — and the Crumbl bakery will be next to Coldstone Creamery.

Crumbl opened a location in Clovis last summer, at the southeast corner of Herndon and Fowler avenues.

It sells cookies — big ones that sell for $4 each — at the Clovis location.

These are not your average-sized cookies a home baker would make. “They’re big. I have a hard time eating one in one sitting,” said Nancy Tilby, who owns Crumbl Cookies in Fresno and Clovis.

Warm chocolate chip cookies are always on the menu, along with a rotating handful of other flavors. The soft chilled sugar cookie with pink frosting frequently makes an appearance, but there’s also red velvet, banana cream pie and a dirt cake cookie with OREO crumbles and a gummy worm on top.

This week’s flavors: In addition to chocolate chip and the chilled sugar cookie flavors, there are also brownie sundae, lemon glaze, and snickerdoodle cupcake.

Crumbl also carries ice cream.

Crumbl is a national franchise with more than 75 locations in 11 states.

The cookies can be purchased in person at the shop, and delivered to homes via DoorDash. Crumbl also has its own app where customers can order cookies. When pulling into the parking lot, the app lets customers push “I’m here,” enter a description of their car and the Crumbl employee will bring their order to the car.

It also caters large events.

Details: 7969 N Blackstone Ave., Fresno. Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Sundays. 559/321-7024.