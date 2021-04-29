‘Taco dirty to me.’ The latest evolution of 559 Street Tacos opens in north Fresno 

The newest location of 559 Taqueria is a little different than your average Fresno taco shop.

Walk inside and the first thing you see are the big, light-up signs on the walls. One says “Taco dirty to me” and the other “Tacos over vatos.” (Vatos is slang for guys or your homeboys.)

Both have a fake greenery background ideal for taking selfies.

The music is louder than normal, a TV screen plays music videos, and a neon sign over the drink station says “Stop thinking, start drinking.”

Come 8 p.m. on Fridays on Saturdays, the lights go down, the music goes up and a DJ gets things moving.

It’s still family friendly though, said owner Chris Garcia. “I wouldn’t say it’s a party, but it’s not like going to your average restaurant, calm and quiet,” he said.

The 559 Taqueria opened Thursday and is at the corner of Shepherd and Cedar avenues (where it turns into Champlain Drive) in the same shopping center as Vons.

Some Fresnans may recognize the business from its location of the same name and a similar vibe at 1320 Clovis Ave. in Clovis.

The business got its start with two 559 Street Tacos taco trucks that got attention for their red tacos and quesatacos.

The trucks will continue to operate, one in Visalia and the other in Madera or northwest Fresno.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. SIGN UP

The menu

As for the food at the newly opened 559 Taqueria, tacos are the star of the show here.

There are regular tacos and Tijuana-style tacos with guacamole on top. There’s the quesataco, filled with your choice of meat – 10 on the menu to choose from – and cheese, folded in half and grilled to make a crispy taco that holds its folded shape.

The red taco is named for the red liquid the tortillas are dipped in before going on the grill, a mix of red chiles, oil, tomatoes, peppers and other ingredients. It makes for a brightly colored tortilla with an extra zing of flavor.

Another highlight? The consomé. That’s the little bowl of broth that the beef is cooked in for six to nine hours with herbs, spices, blended chiles and onions. It is drenched in flavor and you can order a side of it for $2 to dip your tacos in.

Since it just opened Thursday, the restaurant is serving only the taco portion of its menu, though the full menu should be available this weekend or Monday.

The rest of the menu includes burritos, tortas, quesadillas (including red quesadillas with the tortillas dipped in the red liquid), two seafood options, nachos and loaded fries.

The restaurant is applying for a beer and wine liquor license.