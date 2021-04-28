Annex Kitchen’s sister restaurant in Fresno is one step closer to opening: It’s hiring

The Annex Kitchen in Fresno is opening a sister restaurant, Annesso Pizzeria, which is hiring 120 workers for an anticipated June opening. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Popular Fresno restaurant Annex Kitchen will get one step closer to opening its sister restaurant with a job fair Monday.

It plans to hire 120 people.

The restaurant run by the Pardini family is in the process of opening Annesso Pizzeria in north Fresno. Annesso is the Italian word for annex.

The Bee told readers about plans for Annesso back in March.

It’s aiming for a June opening.

It will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant with a full bar and the same cocktail menu as Annex.

It will open in Park Crossing, the shopping center at Friant Road and Fresno Street that’s also home to Trader Joe’s. It will be in a new building next door to the one that houses Butterfish and Magic Lamp Mediterranean Grill.

The job fair – the first of four – runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 3 at the Annex Kitchen restaurant, at 2257 W. Shaw Ave.

The restaurant is looking to fill all positions, including hosts, servers, bussers and bartenders.

Job applicants are asked to bring their résumés to the job fair.

