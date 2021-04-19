A longtime fixture of Fresno’s restaurant scene is now permanently closed. Here’s why 

The Anaya family, shown here, had been running Joe’s Steakhouse in downtown Fresno for years.

Joe’s Steakhouse in downtown Fresno has closed.

The restaurant with the unique western decor on Van Ness Avenue next to the Spiral Garage has been in business for 15 years.

The Anaya family running the restaurant closed it when COVID-19 restrictions first hit last year and never reopened. Without residential neighborhoods nearby, it didn’t make sense to try to rely on takeout, said Jackie Anaya.

The family has also run two businesses for 36 years – J&M Anaya and Sierra Properties – that do taxes, bookkeeping, payroll processing and real estate.

“They are thankfully thriving and doing really well in this new world we’re living in,” she said.

It didn’t make sense to try to reopen the restaurant with limits on capacity and the added expense of cleaning supplies, Anaya said.

“The restaurant was just always more of our passion project,” she said. “I’m so glad we that we did it and we had an opportunity to be part of downtown for the last 15 years. Downtown is always going to have a special place in our hearts.”

On Sunday, it posted a message on social media saying Joe’s Steakhouse was closing.

It read, in part: “Most of our customers seem more like family than they do customers and we are going to miss it all very much. We will continue to support our local community and be positive community members through our other family businesses, including Joe’s Steakhouse Catering.”

The building is up for lease and Anaya said she hopes it will have a renter that contributes to downtown nightlife.

Joe’s Steakhouse has been a fixture in efforts to revitalize downtown, often trying creative ways to bring people to eat downtown. That included hosting live music, beer-tasting dinners with beer from downtown breweries and holding dinner specials when popular musicals were in town.

News of the closure was met with love and sadness from customers.

Said Steven Barra on Facebook: “Joe’s Steakhouse began downtown Fresno’s revival ... I, along with many, enjoyed your drive to breathe life to our city’s core. My family and I thank you.”

And Barb Heintzelman said: “Joe’s Steakhouse has been such an integral part of our journey in Fresno. Our CD release parties, bringing our friends for your amazing food and welcoming hospitality and being part of our family, we cherish these memories. We love you all.”

