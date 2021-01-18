Fresno bars amp up food offerings to survive pandemic. How steak and tacos are helping

This skirt steak served with romanesco, farro, pickled ginger and soy-hoisin glaze is on Quail State’s new menu, which launches Friday. Fresno bars are increasingly offering food options to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Quail State

Bars are having a rough year.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to spike in Fresno County and the Valley’s ICU bed availability effectively at zero, the region is under a stay-at-home order.

That means bars must close and restaurants can only offer takeout — no indoor or outdoor dining.

But there is one loophole for bars: They can sell to-go drinks as long as they are accompanied by a meal. California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control drafted special temporary rules giving its OK.

So several bars in Fresno are amping up their food offerings — some selling lunch or dinner for the first time — to help them survive until things get back to normal.

Modernist cocktail bar in downtown Fresno was among the first to do this. It’s currently selling its cocktails to-go in bottles with food like spicy tuna rolls and avocado rolls.

Here’s a look at other bars that are stepping up their food options to survive coronavirus.

Quail State

Quail State, the rooftop bar in downtown Fresno, launched its menu Thursday.

The bar is also open for takeout cocktails and bottles of wine and is reimagining itself as a store selling bottles of alcohol and bartending supplies until it can open as a regular bar.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. SIGN UP

Its new food menu includes a burger topped with quail eggs, steak, and vegan and gluten-free options like a winter squash ratatouille. Entrees range from $17 to $24.

There are appetizers like a winter pomegranate salad and for dessert, chocolate torte and a pomegranate panna cotta.

Customers can also get a fixed-price dinner for two for $75 that includes two entrees, a bottle of wine, an appetizer and dessert.

The food must be ordered through its website and picked up at the bar on the second floor of the Pacific Southwest Building. It’s is not on any delivery services because of the significant share they take from the final sale.

Quail State hired Chef Matt Lee, who went to Fresno State and has worked at high-end restaurants in Napa Valley and Paso Robles, to create the menu. The meals are prepared across the street from Quail State at restaurant La Cocina de Mamá.

Quail State’s owners had always planned to offer food at the bar, but “COVID just sped things up a bit,” said co-owner Josh Islas-Wolf.

Food orders are available from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Spokeasy sandwiches

Spokeasy Public House has also upped its food game.

The craft beer bar at 1472 N. Van Ness Ave. in the Tower District is selling gourmet sandwiches ranging from $8 to $10.

They include options like the spicy “Poultrygeist” sandwich with turkey, ghost pepper pickles, pesto and cheddar.

Other sandwiches get creative with ingredients like nopales, collard greens or a truffle bechamel sauce.

There’s also a vegan option: a “palzone” made with vegan smoked provolone, pesto and marinara sauce.

The menu can be found on Spokeasy’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The craft beer Spokeasy is known for can also be purchased in cans to go.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Details: 559-492-7765.

Amalgamation Brewing

Northwest Fresno brewpub Amalgamation Brewing Co. has had food since the start, but recently added its menu to DoorDash.

The brewery is at 6585 North Santa Fe Ave. between the Fig Garden Loop and Herndon Avenue, and has some of the same owners as Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew.

Amalgamation has meal-sized flatbreads like the “angry piggy” with smoked pulled pork, and others with beef and chicken.

There are also sliders, nachos and tacos.

All range from $9 to $12.

The beer is not on DoorDash, but both food and beer can be picked up from the business. The brewpub is selling beer in 64-ounce growlers and 32-ounce crowler cans.

Customers can also bring in any container with a sealing lid to get beer to go, whether Amalgamation’s beer or from other breweries on tap, said Sarah Lisitsin, one of the owners.

Containers can include Mason jars, pickle jars or even peanut butter jars.

“Nobody’s actually done that, but that is acceptable,” she said.

Not being able to be fully open Amalgamation has been rough, she said. They’ve furloughed five employees, with the owners running the business.

“Having the food from the beginning has really saved our tail. Otherwise we’d have been dead since March,” she said.

Details: 559-375-1771.