Restaurant family meals: How to feed your family affordably during COVID-19 in Fresno

Mad Duck’s jalapeño burger with applewood bacon and fries, at the new location at Herndon and Marks avenues. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Supporting struggling restaurants by ordering takeout during COVID-19 restrictions might seem like a good idea.

But when you’ve got a family to feed? Things can get expensive real quick.

Some restaurants are recognizing this and offering family meals designed to feed several people at a lower price than if everyone ordered their own entree off the menu.

It’s something restaurants started doing back in the spring when coronavirus restrictions first happened.

And now that restaurants in Fresno and surrounding counties can’t do indoor or outdoor dining as the region is under a coronavirus stay-at-home order, many restaurants are offering them again.

Although the original three-week order would have ended Dec. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday it’s likely to be extended as intensive-care unit beds remain scarce.

These are different than the holiday meals we told you about last week that are only offered at Christmas. The family meals will likely continue to be offered as long as the area is in this stage of lockdown.

One thing to note: These deals are often not offered through delivery apps like DoorDash, which can take up to 30% of the final bill from the restaurant. So you may need to call the restaurant directly and pick up the food.

Here’s a look at who’s doing what.

Restaurant family meals

The Annex Kitchen does occasional family meals, but they vary each week. Most recently, it was a chicken cacciatore dinner serving four for $70. Follow the restaurant on Instagram, Facebook or join its email list to be notified of family meal deals.

Antonio’s Mexican Restaurant has several family meal deals for $26.95 at both its Fresno and Clovis locations. They include eight enchiladas, eight tacos, or four tacos and four enchiladas. All come with a quart of rice, a quart of beans and chips and salsa.

Big Wagon, the new food truck by Pardini’s Catering parked outside The Annex Kitchen, is offering a family meal featuring a whole tri-tip. It also includes four chicken tenders, a chopped salad and a choice of chips, waffle fries or chili for $70.

DiCicco’s restaurants downtown, on Kings Canyon Road and at both locations on Shaw Avenue have two “family quarantine specials.”

Daily deal No. 1 costs $45 and features a large, 1-topping pizza, garlic bread, “Scarface pasta” (chicken and mushrooms with rigatoni), spaghetti, salad for four to five people, and a two-liter soda.

Daily deal No. 2 costs $25 and includes a large pizza with one or two toppings, a pasta of your choice, large salad, and a two-liter soda.

Free delivery and curbside pickup is available.

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant on Weber Avenue has family packs for $30. They include a dozen tacos, a dozen enchiladas, burritos and quesadillas or a dozen tamales, all with 32 ounces of beans, and 32 ounces of rice.

Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant has several upscale family-style meals serving four people. These are available for pick-up only in Coalinga. The menu is online, and includes meals featuring bacon-wrapped meatloaf, bone-in ham, lamb and chicken Cordon Bleu.

India’s Oven is offering a deal with a choice of two curries, and two orders of vegetable samosas, two sides of rice and four naan for $40.

La Mesa Restaurant, formerly Limón, is offering two entrees for $60, including one appetizer and peach bread pudding. Choose from entrees listed on its Instagram page like seafood paella and sauteed steak with risotto.

The Lincoln Pub & Grub in the Tower District has several options. There are four family meals on its website, like tri-tip and fried chicken with sides, ranging from $25 to $35.

The bar also has meals for two, from $20 to $25, like grilled chicken fettuccine Alfredo and Sicilian-style shrimp over pilaf.

Mad Duck Craft Brewing is offering two options that feed four for $55. The barbecue bundle lets customers pick two proteins, like ribs or chicken tenders, along with two sides. The burger bundle is four cheeseburgers with bacon, Buffalo wings, french fries and tater tots.

Olive Garden has several options for large families, usually feeding four to six people, but with some meals feeding up to 12. Options include ready-to-eat lasagna, chicken Parmesan and other pasta dishes, along with two bake-at-home dishes.

The full menu is online and prices range from $23.99 to $94.99.

Ovidio Ristorante Italiano has three family meals on its website, ranging from $35 to $50. There is a large pizza with pasta, chicken Parmesan, and beef lasagna, for example. Most come with bread and salad. You can add minestrone soup for $10.

Sal’s Mexican Restaurants in Fresno, Selma and Madera is offering a family pack feeding six to eight people for $35. It comes with fancy burritos or enchilada casserole, a quart of rice, a pint of salsa and a bag of chips.

TGIFriday’s has family meal bundles serving between four and six people ranging from $25 to $79.75. They include pasta bundles, grilled chicken and rib dinners and other meals that include sides like fries and salads.

Trelio Food & Wine’s menus vary weekly, but you can find meals feeding two people on its website. Last week’s meals ranged from $38 to $50 and included options like chicken cacciatore and pasta.