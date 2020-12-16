Bethany Clough
Don’t want to cook Christmas dinner? These Fresno-area restaurants have takeout meals
After the year we’ve had, no one would blame you if you didn’t feel like cooking a big Christmas meal.
So restaurants in the Fresno area are ready to step in.
That’s despite the fact you can’t eat out this year – COVID-19 restrictions mean no indoor or outdoor dining in our area. But many Fresno area-restaurants are selling special Christmas takeout meals.
They’ve usually got beef or turkey as a main dish and a host of traditional sides and desserts. There’s not enough room to print their entire menus here, so check out the restaurants online or give them a call to see all the details.
Most are designed to be picked up on Christmas Eve and reheated.
Order them fast. Some places will sell out.
Here’s a look at who’s doing what:
Restaurant to-go meals
The Lincoln Pub & Grub owner also runs a catering business and is selling holiday meals from the Tower District bar. Options include a glazed ham with green beans and mashed potatoes that feeds six to eight people for $80. Or, there’s a prime rib meal feeding six to eight people for $125 with the same sides.
Order online.
Richard’s Prime Rib & Seafood is selling a prime rib dinner for $35 a person, or a ready-to-roast prime rib for $17.99 a pound, along with a la carte sides. See its Facebook page for details. Delivery available. Call 559-266-4077.
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Cafe is doing Christmas brunch and Christmas dinner. The business offers a meal that serves four to six people for $125 and another serving eight to 10 people for $185. Pick turkey, glazed ham or both. Delivery is available.
The bakery at Bullard and West is also selling a pastry box, deep dish quiche with sides like potatoes, breakfast burritos, and pies. Call 559-570-8093.
Benaddiction, the breakfast spot, is selling brunch boxes. They include all the ingredients and instructions for you to make a fresh hot meal at home, including s’mores pancakes, caramel French toast, and Quiche Lorraine.
Purchase at the restaurant’s online store. Delivery or pickup available.
The Elbow Room is selling a Christmas feast to go. There’s a 5-pound prime rib meal for $190 and a 7-pound bone-in ham meal for $150. Both include sides.
The Fig Garden Village restaurant is also selling a Christmas brunch package. The $48 meal includes roasted bacon and vegetable quiche, Danish and fruit salad. A mimosa pack – orange juice and a bottle of Zonin prosecco – is available for $18.
Call 559-227-1234 to order.
Pardini’s Catering has two cook-at-home holiday meals, both serving four people. The smoked ham dinner costs $125 and beef tenderloin meal for $175. Both come with sides and a New York-style cheesecake.
Order online by 10 a.m. on Dec. 18.
The Annex Kitchen is selling a take and bake holiday prime rib dinner for four for $185. It is also offering cocktails and wine to go. Order online.
Max’s Bistro & Bar is offering a prime rib meal serving four for $200 and a spiral ham meal serving eight for $280. Both include sides, rolls and cinnamon raisin bread pudding.
Champagne and wine are available too. Call 559-439-6900 to order.
Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co. has several packages for the holidays. The $225 “Westwoods Festive” package feeds five or six people. It includes 35-day dry-aged New York strip loin, smoked turkey, several sides, an apple pie and a bottle of Avalon cabernet sauvignon.
The $150 “Silver Bell” package feeds five or six people and has roasted tri-tip, smoked turkey breast, several sides and an apple pie.
You can also buy add-ons like quarts of rice pilaf, mac ‘n cheese, along with cornbread and strawberry pizzas.
Order by Dec. 17 by calling 559-449-9227.
Yosemite Ranch is offering two take-home feasts, both serving five to six people.
The $250 “Prime Package” includes prime rib, salmon, six sides and a cheesecake. The “Frosty’s Package” includes tri-tip, grilled chicken skewers, five sides and Jack Daniels bread pudding.
The deadline to order is Dec. 20. Order online or by calling 559-434-4403.
Grocery store dinners
The Market, the locally owned supermarket at Herndon and West avenues, is selling glazed ham and roasted turkey meals. Both cost $129.99, serve eight adults and include several sides and pie. Extra sides are available by the pound.
Call 559-432-3306 to order.
Sprouts is serving a beef rib roast meal feeding six to eight people for $79.99. It includes five sides. Order online.
Comments