Don’t want to cook Christmas dinner? These Fresno-area restaurants have takeout meals

The Lincoln Pub & Grub in the Tower District is selling holiday take-home meals like this prime rib dinner with green beans, mashed potatoes and pie. The Lincoln

After the year we’ve had, no one would blame you if you didn’t feel like cooking a big Christmas meal.

So restaurants in the Fresno area are ready to step in.

That’s despite the fact you can’t eat out this year – COVID-19 restrictions mean no indoor or outdoor dining in our area. But many Fresno area-restaurants are selling special Christmas takeout meals.

They’ve usually got beef or turkey as a main dish and a host of traditional sides and desserts. There’s not enough room to print their entire menus here, so check out the restaurants online or give them a call to see all the details.

Most are designed to be picked up on Christmas Eve and reheated.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Order them fast. Some places will sell out.

Here’s a look at who’s doing what:

Restaurant to-go meals

The Lincoln Pub & Grub owner also runs a catering business and is selling holiday meals from the Tower District bar. Options include a glazed ham with green beans and mashed potatoes that feeds six to eight people for $80. Or, there’s a prime rib meal feeding six to eight people for $125 with the same sides.

Order online.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Richard’s Prime Rib & Seafood is selling a prime rib dinner for $35 a person, or a ready-to-roast prime rib for $17.99 a pound, along with a la carte sides. See its Facebook page for details. Delivery available. Call 559-266-4077.

BooBoo Bean Bakery and Cafe is doing Christmas brunch and Christmas dinner. The business offers a meal that serves four to six people for $125 and another serving eight to 10 people for $185. Pick turkey, glazed ham or both. Delivery is available.

The bakery at Bullard and West is also selling a pastry box, deep dish quiche with sides like potatoes, breakfast burritos, and pies. Call 559-570-8093.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. SIGN UP

Benaddiction, the breakfast spot, is selling brunch boxes. They include all the ingredients and instructions for you to make a fresh hot meal at home, including s’mores pancakes, caramel French toast, and Quiche Lorraine.

Purchase at the restaurant’s online store. Delivery or pickup available.

The Elbow Room is selling a Christmas feast to go. There’s a 5-pound prime rib meal for $190 and a 7-pound bone-in ham meal for $150. Both include sides.

The Fig Garden Village restaurant is also selling a Christmas brunch package. The $48 meal includes roasted bacon and vegetable quiche, Danish and fruit salad. A mimosa pack – orange juice and a bottle of Zonin prosecco – is available for $18.

Call 559-227-1234 to order.

Pardini’s Catering has two cook-at-home holiday meals, both serving four people. The smoked ham dinner costs $125 and beef tenderloin meal for $175. Both come with sides and a New York-style cheesecake.

Order online by 10 a.m. on Dec. 18.

The Annex Kitchen is selling a take and bake holiday prime rib dinner for four for $185. It is also offering cocktails and wine to go. Order online.

Max’s Bistro & Bar is offering a prime rib meal serving four for $200 and a spiral ham meal serving eight for $280. Both include sides, rolls and cinnamon raisin bread pudding.

Champagne and wine are available too. Call 559-439-6900 to order.

Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co. has several packages for the holidays. The $225 “Westwoods Festive” package feeds five or six people. It includes 35-day dry-aged New York strip loin, smoked turkey, several sides, an apple pie and a bottle of Avalon cabernet sauvignon.

The $150 “Silver Bell” package feeds five or six people and has roasted tri-tip, smoked turkey breast, several sides and an apple pie.

You can also buy add-ons like quarts of rice pilaf, mac ‘n cheese, along with cornbread and strawberry pizzas.

Order by Dec. 17 by calling 559-449-9227.

Yosemite Ranch is offering two take-home feasts, both serving five to six people.

The $250 “Prime Package” includes prime rib, salmon, six sides and a cheesecake. The “Frosty’s Package” includes tri-tip, grilled chicken skewers, five sides and Jack Daniels bread pudding.

The deadline to order is Dec. 20. Order online or by calling 559-434-4403.

Grocery store dinners

The Market, the locally owned supermarket at Herndon and West avenues, is selling glazed ham and roasted turkey meals. Both cost $129.99, serve eight adults and include several sides and pie. Extra sides are available by the pound.

Call 559-432-3306 to order.

Sprouts is serving a beef rib roast meal feeding six to eight people for $79.99. It includes five sides. Order online.