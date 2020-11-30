Fresno Bee Logo
The first Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee shop is open in Clovis. Here are the details

Clovis has long been waiting for a Dutch Bros coffee shop – and now it has one.

The popular drive-thru coffee shop has opened its first location in Clovis, at 1690 Herndon Ave., the southeast corner of Herndon and Fowler avenues.

If its Fresno locations are any indication, the shop will have chatty employees and long lines during peak hours.

Dutch Bros. is known for its blended coffee drinks, including the “annihilator,” a chocolate macadamia nut breve, and the “caramelizer” mocha.

It also carries its own line of Blue Rebel energy drinks, along with smoothies, cold brew coffee, frozen drinks and sodas in flavors like “OG gummy bear.”

It’s the Grants Pass-Ore.-based company’s 423rd location.

Hours: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Bethany Clough
Bethany Clough covers restaurants and retail for The Fresno Bee.
