A Clovis restaurant is closing its doors and it’s blaming coronavirus restrictions

The Clovis location of Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew is closing, blaming restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The business at Willow and Nees avenues is the hot dog and beer restaurant’s second location. It’s been there for nearly three years.

The original location at Shaw Avenue near Highway 41 will remain open. Amalgamation Brewing Company, owned by the same people, will also remain open at 6585 North Santa Fe Ave. in northwest Fresno.

The Clovis Rocket Dog’s last day is Sunday.

The restaurants are known for sausages piled high with creative toppings like mac n’ cheese, jalapeños and ghost pepper barbecue sauce, along with sandwiches, burgers, salads and craft beer.

Coronavirus measures limited business

In news release emailed to The Bee, one of the owners, Bethany Hsia, noted that “the state-wide measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus hit this location harder than the Fresno location.”

Unlike the Fresno location, the Clovis restaurant does not have a patio it could turn to when COVID-19 restrictions closed dining rooms. Nor does it have any sheltered space for outdoor dining, she said.

“The large dining room lay dormant while indoor dining was disallowed making a liability out of what was previously an asset,” she said.

She added: “The owners invite all Rocket Dog fans present and future to come raise a glass to the closing location and in anticipation of endeavors currently in production” at any of the locations.

