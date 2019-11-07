This Fresno restaurant’s gigantic burrito went viral. Now it’s opened a second location

It’s amazing what one viral video of a burrito will do for a business.

In 2016, Taqueria Yarelis in Fresno shared a video on Facebook of its anaconda burrito, a three-foot long burrito that weighs more than most newborn babies.

The video took off, getting 2.3 million views on Facebook and 22,000 shares. It inspired a visit (and an entertaining video) from Buzzfeed.

The little restaurant with a walk-up window at Belmont Avenue and Fresno Street was suddenly swamped. It made 1,000 of the burritos in three days, using up 200 pounds of carne asada before running out.

Fast forward a few years and the owners got a big enough boost from the burrito that they bought a house and opened a second location.

The new Taqueria Yarelis opened Wednesday at the southwest corner of Willow and Herndon avenues.

This one has an indoor dining room, and has been attracting lines of people ever since it opened.

The menu has the traditional taqueria dishes, tacos, quesadillas, burritos, sopes, etc., but also some more uncommon options. More on that in a moment.

And of course it has the anaconda burrito. That played a big role in their ability to open the new place, said owner Edwin Espinoza.

“It’s the main reason we’ve been so successful,” he said. “When opportunity is thrown at you, you have to take it.”

In case you’re wondering, the anaconda burrito feeds four to six people and costs $31.50. Customers pick their choice of meat and get rice, beans, onions, cilantro, cabbage and salsa . The supreme anaconda burrito – which comes with extras like pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and guacamole – costs $34.

If three feet of burrito is too much, you can also order a one-foot-long mega burrito for $15.75. Even Taqueria Yarelis’ regular burritos designed to feed one person are pretty big.

Also on the menu are asada fries (served with beef, cheese, avocado, sour cream and jalapeños) and pizza fries (topped with marinara sauce, cheese and pepperoni).

There’s also a sandia loca (crazy watermelon) on the menu that’s getting a lot of attention. It’s half a watermelon with a mango in it cut in the shape of a flower and mounted on a stick. The watermelon is filled with chunks of cucumber, strawberries and watermelon, along with peanuts, tamarind candy, chamoy sauce and Tajín, the spicy, salty seasoning.

It costs $15.

“Fresno is a good city for restaurants that have something new to offer,” Espinoza said.