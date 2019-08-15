Another store carrying plus-size clothing is closing. Here’s who’s left

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

The national plus-size clothing store chain Avenue is closing all its locations.

The chain has one location in the Fresno area, on Shaw Avenue in Clovis near Villa Avenue and the Ross Dress for Less. A handful of others in the Central Valley are also closing.

Avenue sells women’s sizes from 14 to 32, including work clothing like dresses and casual clothing like leggings. It has 222 stores in 33 states.

Going-out-of-business sales have started, with discounts of 30% to 50%.

The company that announced the closures and is handling the sales did not say why the stores are closing. However, the New York Post reported this month that Avenue, owned by a private equity firm, had 60 days to find a buyer of the stores or it would close.

Avenue is facing the same challenges as other retailers in a changing retail landscape, including increased competition from online sales.

It joins other plus-size retailers closing in recent years, including the experimental Wet Seal + and Dressbarn, which is in the process of closing all its stores.

What’s left

The move leaves just a handful of stores geared solely toward plus-size women, including Lane Bryant/Cacique, Catherines, Torrid and the locally owned Big Sexy Boutique at Fashion Fair.

Shoppers often turn to stores that carry plus sizes along with other sizes, including Macy’s, Steinmart, Walmart, Target, Old Navy and Talbots.