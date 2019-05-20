These two women’s clothing stores in Fresno and Clovis are closing, but it’s not clear when

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Clothing retailer Dressbarn announced plans Monday to close all of its 650 stores.

Dressbarn has a store at the Marketplace at River Park near Target, and another in Clovis at the Clovis Crossings Shopping Center at Herndon and Clovis avenues.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the stores will close.

The stores sell women’s clothing, both professional clothes and special occasion clothing. Unlike many other specialty stores its size geared to teens, Dressbarn appealed to a broader cross-section of women, both in sizes and ages.

The stores are still open and the Dressbarn online operation is still selling.

But Dressbarn chief financial officer Steven Taylor said in a news release that the company, which is more than 50 years old, is shutting down.

“This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” he said in the release.

Dressbarn workers would be notified when decisions are made about specific store closures, the news release said. Plans to close individual Dressbarn locations would be shared during the wind-down process.





Dressbarn is part of the Ascena Retail Group, which also owns Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Cacique, Catherines and Justice.