This new Clovis restaurant is open. See what other restaurants are coming to that corner

Get a glimpse inside the huge new Clovis Costco store. Hundreds of delighted shoppers turn out early Thursday morning for the opening of the new Clovis Costco on Clovis Avenue south of Shaw, which replaced the old Costco on Ashlan Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of delighted shoppers turn out early Thursday morning for the opening of the new Clovis Costco on Clovis Avenue south of Shaw, which replaced the old Costco on Ashlan Avenue.

The new Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch in Clovis is open.

The restaurant took over the former Carrows Restaurant in Clovis and opened Monday. The new owners have spent months remodeling the space.

The diner serves comfort food like chicken-fried steak, pancakes, and chicken and waffles. It bills itself as “Southern cookin’ with a California twist,” so you’ll also find beignets (the deep-fried fritters sprinkled with powdered sugar from New Orleans), Cajun omelets and fried green tomatoes on the menu.

The restaurant’s regular hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving breakfast and lunch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At 2100 Clovis Ave., just south of Shaw Avenue, the restaurant is not far from the new Costco, which opened earlier this month.

More restaurants

Construction work is happening in front of the Costco, near Clovis Avenue.

At least two new restaurants are headed for that corner: A Starbucks and a MOD Pizza.

Both are many months from opening as they’re still in the early stages of construction.

MOD Pizza is scheduled to open in April of 2020. The chain is scheduled to open its first location in the area this fall.

The pizza place sells 11-inch, individual sized pizzas.