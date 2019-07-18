Get a peek inside the new Clovis Costco as hundreds turn out for store opening

Get a glimpse inside the huge new Clovis Costco store. Hundreds of delighted shoppers turn out early Thursday morning for the opening of the new Clovis Costco on Clovis Avenue south of Shaw, which replaced the old Costco on Ashlan Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of delighted shoppers turn out early Thursday morning for the opening of the new Clovis Costco on Clovis Avenue south of Shaw, which replaced the old Costco on Ashlan Avenue.

Costco has some serious fans and they turned out in hoards to check out the newest Valley store Thursday.

The Costco is on Clovis Avenue, just south of Shaw Avenue in Clovis.

The large store is technically a move from the aging Costco on Ashlan Avenue in Clovis.

The gas pumps selling discounted gas were chock full of cars and the parking lot was nearly full for the 7:30 a.m. ribbon cutting.

Afterward, hundreds of shoppers streamed into the store pushing carts past 12-packs of playing cards for $16.49 and Michael Kors purses selling for $209.99.

The store has a tire center, bakery, pharmacy, hearing aid-center, a deli, an electronics department, furniture and a separate room for fresh produce.

One thing that’s different about this store compared to its predecessor: The self-check out at the food court.

Six touch screen computers ask customers to order and pay for everything from a hot dog to a full-size pizza. Customers then pick up their food at a separate counter.

One regular cash register remains for people who don’t wish to use the self-service counter.

Costco’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Just north of Costco, the former Carrow’s is almost finished being remodeled into a Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch. The restaurant’s owner said they are shooting for a July 29 opening, though that could change.