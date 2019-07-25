Walmart now delivers beer, booze (and groceries too) to doorsteps in Fresno and Clovis

Buying groceries in Fresno is just a click away Free Walmart service makes it easy to purchase online and have groceries brought to your car. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Free Walmart service makes it easy to purchase online and have groceries brought to your car.

You can now get Coors Light delivered to your door from Walmart.

In fact, you can get all kinds of alcohol – beer, wine and spirits – delivered to your door from four area Walmart stores. The retailer announced Tuesday it had launched the service in Fresno and Clovis.

Here’s how it works:

Customers go to Walmart.com and do their shopping online. You will be asked to create an account with an address, which will tell you if you live close enough to a store to qualify for delivery.

Four supercenters in the area are delivering alcohol and other groceries:

1185 Herndon Ave., Clovis.

4080 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno.

5125 East Kings Canyon Road, Fresno.

7065 N Ingram Ave., Fresno.

Customers must make a minimum purchase of $30 and pay a fee ranging from $7.95 to $9.95. They can pick what time they want their alcohol or groceries delivered, from same-day delivery to several days out.

Walmart employees fulfill the order, but the stores use DoorDash drivers for the actual delivery. All the ordering is done through the Walmart site, not DoorDash’s app.

Customers must show ID proving they’re 21 or over when the order is delivered. If they can’t, the order will be returned to the store.

Delivering alcohol is becoming increasingly common in Fresno. Both restaurants and grocery stores are delivering it via various services.

Not everything that’s available in Walmart stores is available for delivery, but the stores offer an extensive collection of alcohol.

That includes beer ranging from a six pack of Firestone Walker’s Easy Jack to a 30-pack of Coors Light.

Wine options include a $50.98 bottle of Veuve Cliqcout Brut champagne and a $2.76 bottle of Oak Leaf chardonnay.

Spirits are also available for delivery, including vodka, gin, bourbon, and related items like Angostura bitters and margarita mix.

Walmart stores also offer a free pickup service where groceries are delivered to your car in the parking lot.