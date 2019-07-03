Wine, beer and liquor can be delivered to your door within minutes in Fresno. Here’s how

Here’s how to get alcohol and food delivered to your door in Fresno Instacart is one of several services, along with DoorDash, that will deliver alcohol to your door within minutes or up to an hour. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Instacart is one of several services, along with DoorDash, that will deliver alcohol to your door within minutes or up to an hour.

Do you like food and fun? Subscribe to the Food, Drink & Fun in Fresno newsletter here.

Yes, you can have a cold beer — or a case — delivered to your door within minutes. Or maybe a bottle of wine.

Either way, as grocery and restaurant delivery apps grow by leaps and bounds, many are starting to include alcohol in their deliveries.

And unlike regular online shopping, you don’t have to wait a couple of days to get your drinks delivered via traditional delivery services like the mail. The drinks can be delivered within minutes or up to an hour or two after placing your order.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There’s no one app or website that does this. Instead it’s a smattering of different services like Instacart, Shipt and DoorDash. Of course, they also deliver snacks, meals and groceries. The alcohol is just one of many things they offer.

But if you’re craving something in particular with dinner, or you run out of drinks at a party you’re hosting, you can have the beverages delivered. Options range from a single IPA beer with your dinner from Lazy Dog to high-end wine from locally owned Vino Grill & Spirits.

Pay attention to the fine print as some of these delivery services have $35 minimums or require a membership.

There are safeguards in place to make sure kids aren’t using the services to order booze. For example, for stores delivering through Instacart, customers are required to enter a birth date when they checkout and present a valid ID. Some delivery drivers will scan IDs at the door.

Also, this is not a comprehensive list. Since finding which businesses do this takes a bit of digging, there may be a few we missed. If you want to find out if your favorite restaurant or store delivers alcohol, call and ask, or search for them on various delivery apps.





Vino Grille & Spirits is a restaurant, wine bar and wine store in northeast Fresno. Customers can use delivery service DoorDash to order any of more than 100 bottles of wine to be delivered to their doors within minutes.

Choices range from a $11 rosé to a $95 2016 cabernet from Melka Estates in Napa Valley.

You can also order food to go with that wine, including a shareable plate of cheese, meat and nuts, or burgers or salads.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse sells beer and wine through DoorDash. Some restaurants known for beer will have limited beer options because most of their beers are on tap and can’t be easily delivered.





At BJ’s, you can order six-packs from BJ’s own line of beers. That includes its Hopstorm IPA, a Brewhouse Blonde and several other choices. The app also suggests food that pairs well with each, like crispy fried artichokes with the IPA.

The restaurant also sells more than two dozen bottles of wine. They range from an $8.50 Ruffino sparkling rosé to a $44 Sonoma‑Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay.

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar has a huge food menu and huge selection of alcohol to choose from through DoorDash.

There are seven bottles of wine on the menu, along with several kinds of beer.

You can get a single beer, like a Coors light for $3 or a single Sierra Nevada Torpedo Extra IPA for $4. The restaurant also sells four-packs and six-packs of several beers.

There are lime “spiked seltzers” on the menu, available in singles or four-packs from White Claw Hard Seltzers.

Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores in the in the Fresno area both began offering home delivery of groceries through Instacart last week. Purchases of $35 or more can be delivered as soon as within the hour for a fee of $5.99, or up to five days later for $3.99.





The stores both sell all kinds of wine and beers, from six-packs on up to cases of 30 beers. Liquor is also available, like Patron tequila and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, along with mixers for other cocktails. Food is also available.

Other grocery stores including Vons, Smart & Final, Sam’s Club, El Super, Foods Co., and Sprouts sell beer, wine and liquor through Instacart (though Sprouts does not carry spirits). Costco delivers through Instacart, but does not sell any alcohol through the delivery service at this time.

Total Wine & More and BevMo! specialize in selling alcohol, so it’s no surprise they’ll deliver it to your door within an hour through Instacart.

Both these stores carry all kinds of wine, beer (including craft beer like Fresno’s Tioga-Sequoia) and spirits – everything from cucumber-lime vodka to dozens of bottles of bourbon.

Save On Liquor and Red Wave Liquor in Fresno deliver alcohol through an app called Drizly.

Spirits like bourbon and vodka are available for delivery, along with wine and cider. Beer is also available, is usually in 12-packs.

The retailer delivers the bottles for a flat $5 fee (though as part of a promotion, delivery is free through Monday, July 8). There is a $19 minimum and the bottles can be delivered in under an hour or at a later scheduled time

The delivery person scans the customer’s license when delivering the alcohol.

Drizly is a nationwide app and is working to add other retailers in Fresno.

Target has alcohol available for delivery through grocery delivery service Shipt within two hours. This one has free delivery on orders over $35 if you have a Shipt membership. That costs $14 per month or $99 per year.





The store carries beer in various sizes, from six-packs to a 30-pack. It has Budweiser, but also breweries like Sierra Nevada, Firestone Walker, and 21st Amendment.

Target has a large wine selection, including bottles, boxes of wine and individual cans in four-packs.

Even though Target sells hard alcohol like vodka in some of its stores, it’s not available for delivery everywhere.