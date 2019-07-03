This new-to-Clovis breakfast and lunch restaurant is close to opening, hiring workers

Fresno, Clovis restaurant scene: Who’s coming in, who’s leaving? A few restaurants in Fresno and Clovis have recently closed. But in their place new dining establishments plan to open. Take a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A few restaurants in Fresno and Clovis have recently closed. But in their place new dining establishments plan to open. Take a look.

Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch is hiring employees as it prepares to open in its new location this summer.

The restaurant took over the former Carrows Restaurant in Clovis. It has spent months remodeling the space.

At 2100 Clovis Ave., just south of Shaw Avenue, the restaurant is not far from where a new Costco store is under construction.

Huckleberry’s is shooting to open during the last week of July or first week of August.





A hiring event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9. The event is in a nearby shopping center at 510 Shaw Ave., next to Leslie’s Pool Supplies.

The company is looking for line cooks, prep cooks, servers and hosts. Pay is minimum wage or higher, depending upon experience. Expect open interviews and onsite hiring.

When it opens to the public, the restaurant’s regular hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving breakfast and lunch.





The restaurant serves comfort food like chicken-fried steak, pancakes and chicken and waffles. It bills itself as “Southern cookin’ with a California twist,” so you’ll also find beignets (the deep-fried fritters sprinkled with powdered sugar from New Orleans), Cajun omelets and fried green tomatoes on the menu.

Huckleberry’s has two locations in Fresno, at Bullard Avenue and Highway 41 and at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.