Bethany Clough
How popular is Fresno State corn? 28,000 ears sold in first few hours
Crowds line up for first day sale of famous Fresno State corn
Sales of Fresno State corn opened with a frenzy Friday.
The first person lined up to get corn at 4:30 a.m., well before the 7 a.m. opening time of the Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market. Crowds flocked to the store all day for the popular corn grown on campus by students and sold fresh in season.
At 2:30 p.m., the market had sold about 28,000 ears, said Jeremy Lewis, farm market manager.
“We’re not sold out yet,” he said. “We still have a considerable amount left, so that number is definitely going to continue to go up.”
The market has special hours during opening weekend: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday.
After that, the market resumes its regular summer hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
