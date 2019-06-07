How popular is Fresno State corn? 28,000 ears sold in first few hours

Crowds line up for first day sale of famous Fresno State corn Hundreds lined up, some as early as 4:30 a.m., for the first day of Fresno State's famous corn at the university's Farm Market, bagging their limits of fresh-picked white and yellow corn on Friday June 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds lined up, some as early as 4:30 a.m., for the first day of Fresno State's famous corn at the university's Farm Market, bagging their limits of fresh-picked white and yellow corn on Friday June 7, 2019.

Sales of Fresno State corn opened with a frenzy Friday.

The first person lined up to get corn at 4:30 a.m., well before the 7 a.m. opening time of the Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market. Crowds flocked to the store all day for the popular corn grown on campus by students and sold fresh in season.





At 2:30 p.m., the market had sold about 28,000 ears, said Jeremy Lewis, farm market manager.





“We’re not sold out yet,” he said. “We still have a considerable amount left, so that number is definitely going to continue to go up.”





The market has special hours during opening weekend: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Sunday.

After that, the market resumes its regular summer hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.