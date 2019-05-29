Looking forward to Fresno State corn? Here’s when it’s coming and why Dutch Bros is involved

Corn season kicks off at the Fresno State Gibson Farm Market Fresno State promises there will be plenty of white and yellow ears of corn for everyone. The season runs about 12 weeks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno State promises there will be plenty of white and yellow ears of corn for everyone. The season runs about 12 weeks.

The vegetable that Fresnans love to get excited about – Fresno State corn – will be here soon.





Corn sales will start at 7 a.m., Friday, June 7 at the Fresno State Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market, 5368 N. Chestnut Ave.

White and yellow corn will cost two ears for $1. Bags of corn will also be available for people who want to skip the line of people waiting to choose their corn from the bins.

Typically, opening day attracts long lines of people waiting to buy the popular corn, which is grown on campus by students.

This year, shoppers will have a little caffeinated help while they wait for corn. Dutch Bros will be selling coffee at the first day of sales. A radio station is also expected to broadcast from the event.