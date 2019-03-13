Did someone say free pie? Fresno and Clovis restaurants celebrate National Pi Day with deals

What happens when a “holiday” honoring a math concept collides with marketing gimmicks at Fresno restaurants?
You get free pie.
And pies that cost $3.14. And pizza pies that are discounted $3.14 and so on.
National Pi Day is celebrated on Thursday, March 14 (3/14, get it?). Pi is a mathematical constant, — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is about 3.14159. While academic websites encourage hosting competitions to see who can recite the most digits that make up pi (because it keeps on going), we here at The Fresno Bee’s food & drink section are choosing to focus on actual pie.
Here’s where you can get freebies and deals on pies, pizza pie and pot pies.
Marie Callender’s is offering a free slice of pie Thursday. You need to download or print a coupon and purchase one full-priced adult entree to get the free pie slice.
Tree of Life Cafe is selling slices of its pies for $3.14 Thursday, tax included. They will have apple, apple blueberry, coconut cream, chocolate cream, key lime and lemon meringue. Gluten-free and sugar-free options are available with 24 hours notice.
Tree of Life is a locally owned restaurant that recently moved to its new location at 6640 N. Blackstone Ave., near Herndon Avenue.
Whole Foods is selling pies Thursday that are $3.14 off their regular price. The healthy grocery store notes that its pies are free of hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners.
Boston Market is offering a buy one, get one free deal on its chicken pot pies. You’ll need a coupon (print it out or show it on your phone) available on its website. You must buy one chicken pot pie and a drink to get the free pot pie.
California Pizza Kitchen is selling not pizza, surprisingly, but a slice of key lime pie for $3.14 Thursday.
Pizza pies
Blaze Pizza is selling its pizzas, the customizable, personal-sized pies, for $3.14 Thursday. Blaze has one location each in Fresno (its brand new one in River Park), Clovis, Visalia and Tulare.
You need to download the app to get the reward.
Mountain Mike’s is offering $5 off any “mountain-sized” pizza (that’s a really big pizza) and $3 off any large-sized pizza. Coupon club members will be emailed these deals. For everyone else, use discount codes 079984 for the mountain size pizza and 317445 for the large when ordering. The pizzeria has four locations in Fresno and Clovis.
Hungry Howie’s is selling a medium, one-topping carryout pizza for $3.14 with any bread purchase. Use code 19PI when ordering.
BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse is selling a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 Thursday. Dine-in only.
