Bethany Clough

This mall retailer is closing two stores in the Fresno area. Sales have started

By MICHAEL MCGOUGH and

Bethany Clough

March 07, 2019 10:32 AM

See four familiar retailers filing for bankruptcy

Retailers including Gymboree, Payless Shoesource, Charlotte Russe and Things Remembered are all filing for bankruptcy.
By
Up Next
Retailers including Gymboree, Payless Shoesource, Charlotte Russe and Things Remembered are all filing for bankruptcy.
By

Charlotte Russe, the mall-based retailer selling clothes for young women, is closing all its stores, including two in the Valley.

The 512 stores will close within the next two months following a bankruptcy filing, as reported by The Associated Press and other news organizations. The decision was announced Thursday morning after a Chapter 11 bankruptcy creditor meeting.

Charlotte Russe has one store at Fresno’s Fashion Fair mall and another at Visalia Mall.

The company filed for bankruptcy in early February and was one of four bankrupt chain stores with locations in Fresno that The Bee told you about last month.

Charlotte Russe’s online selling operation has halted.

Going-out-of-business sales started Thursday at the stores. All sales are final.

Related stories from Fresno Bee

bethany-clough

business

Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough covers restaurants and retail for The Fresno Bee. A reporter for 20 years, she now works to answer readers’ questions about business openings, closings and other business news. She has a degree in journalism from Syracuse University.

  Comments  