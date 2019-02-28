Victoria’s Secret is closing 53 stores. But what’s going on with Fresno, Clovis shops?

The parent company of Victoria’s Secret announced it’s closing 53 stores, but hasn’t said where yet.
Victoria’s Secret has three stores in the Fresno area: One in River Park, one at Fashion Fair mall and another at Sierra Vista Mall.
The lingerie and workout wear retailer’s parent company, L Brands, said in prepared remarks before releasing its fourth-quarter earnings that sales at Victoria’s Secret had slipped. However, an increase in sales at Bath & Body Works, owned by the same company, more than made up for it.
Victoria’s Secret has not released a list of closing stores and did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the future of local stores.
The Victoria’s Secret stores in Fresno typically attract big crowds during holidays.
The brand closed 30 stores in 2018, separate from the 53 stores it plans to close in 2019. Typically, the brand closes 15 stores per year historically.
